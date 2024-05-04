Hall baseball splits doubleheader: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 5-2, Eureka 2-5: The Red Devils split a nonconference doubleheader in Spring Valley, winning the first game 5-2 and losing the second by the same score.

In the opener, Luke Bryant went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs, while Jack Jablonski was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Izzaq Zrust earned the win on the mound as he gave up two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Luke Bryant threw 1 1/3 perfect innings with four strikeouts, while Braden Curran picked up the save as he tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

In the second game, Jaxon Pinter was 2 for 3 with a run for the Red Devils (16-9), while Max Bryant went 1 for 2 with a double and a run.

Henry-Senachwine 5, El Paso-Gridley 2: Preston Rowe belted a home run and scored twice to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Jacob Miller was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Henry (10-11-1) and also threw a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 6-3, El Paso-Gridley 1-6: The Mallards split a nonconference doubleheader in Henry.

In Henry’s 6-1 win in the opener, Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and and RBI, while Lexie Serpette was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run and Rylan Davis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Davis threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Anderson tripled and scored a run for the Mallards (12-12) in their 6-3 loss in the second game, while Brooklynn Thompson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Oregon 13, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Charlie Pellegrini, Kaitlyn Coutts and Evey Meyer each had a hit as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 15-6, Prairie State 7-1: The Eagles swept a nonconference doubleheader in Peru.

Ashton Pecher and Nate Nunez each homered in IVCC’s 15-7 win in the opener. Pecher was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs, while Nunez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Justus Mason earned the win in relief, giving up an unearned run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in one inning.

In IVCC’s 6-1 victory in the second game, Pecher and Beau Ewers each went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Ethan Plym threw a complete game to earn the win for the Eagles (12-33), giving up one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kishwaukee 15, IVCC 9 (8 inn.): Libby Boyles was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.

Elizabeth Browder went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI for IVCC.

IVCC 8, Prairie State 5: The Eagles blasted three home runs in a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Maddy Pangrcic hit a pair of home runs, driving in three runs and scoring twice, while Emma Augustine was 2 for 4 with a home run, a run and an RBI.

Holly Shriber threw a complete game to earn the win for the Eagles (24-8), allowing five earned runs on 10 hits.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Roanoke: Fieldcrest won seven events at Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn’s Cinder Classic.

Michael Beckett won the triple jump (10.99 meters) and the 400 meters (58.46), Jackson Hakes swept the throws with tosses of 12.66 in the shot put and 38.43 in the discus and Caleb Krischel won the 800 (2:16.67).

The Knights also won a pair of mixed relays.

Olivia Denk, Pru Mangan, Braydin Eplin and Beckett won the 4x100 (54.25) and Alannah Halley, Clare Phillips, Krishel and Jozia Johnson won the Swedish relay (100-200-300-400) in 2:35.16.