Hall baseball tops Kewanee: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 9, Kewanee 2: Jack Jablonski was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Spring Valley.

Max Bryant went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Hall (15-8, 6-2 TRC East), while Braden Curran was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Payton Dye threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.

Fieldcrest 7, Serena 2: Layten Gerdes doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in a run to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Drew Overocker doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Knights (9-10).

Koltin Kearfott tossed a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: The Mallards allowed a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Tri-County Conference game in rural Streator.

Lance Kiesewetter hit a solo home run for Henry (9-10-1, 8-5 TCC), while Jayden DeWeerth was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Carson Rowe took the loss on the mound, as he gave up three earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.

St. Bede 2, Putnam County 2 (susp.): The Tri-County Conference game between the Bruins and Panthers in Granville was suspended due to weather in the fifth inning.

Nathan Husser hit a home run and a double with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede, while Alan Spencer was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Spencer also pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Johnathon Stunkel tripled, drove in a run and scored a run for PC, while Kade Zimmerlein was 1 for 1 with a run. Drew Carlson pitched five innings for the Panthers, allowing two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

SOFTBALL

Newman 10, Princeton 9: The Tigresses scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Princeton.

Izzy Gibson and Sam Woolley hit home runs for Princeton (13-7, 6-2 TRC East). Gibson was 2 for 4, while Woolley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Avah Oertel was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and also took the loss in the circle.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2, Henry-Senachwine 1 (8 inn.): The Mallards allowed a triple and sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning in a Tri-County Conference loss in rural Streator.

Kaitlyn Anderson went 3 for 3 with a home run for Henry (11-12, 4-9 TCC), while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4. Harbison took the loss in the circle, as she allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked two in a complete game.

Serena 7, Fieldcrest 0: Allie Wiesenhofer, Pru Mangan and Ella Ruestman each had a hit as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Minonk.

St. Bede 8, Putnam County 1 (susp.): The Bruins led the Tri-County Conference game in Granville in the bottom of the second inning before it was suspended due to weather.

Ella Hermes tripled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for St. Bede, while Maddy Dalton was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Reagan Stoudt pitched the 1 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

For Putnam County, Maggie Richetta tripled and drove in a run.

Kewanee 6, Hall 1 (susp.): The Red Devils trailed the Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley in the top of the fifth inning before it was suspended due to weather.

Caroline Morris doubled and scored a run for Hall, while Sophie Delphi was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 5-4, Moraine Valley 0-0: The Eagles swept a nonconference doubleheader in Peru.

In IVCC’s 5-0 win in the opener, Bo Thomas threw a one-hit shutout, striking out four batters and walking one. Ashton Harvey was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Max Cook doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

The Eagles won the second game 4-0 in five innings. Payton Harwood threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks. Ryne Kerschke went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for IVCC (10-32).