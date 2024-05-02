IHSA regional pairings: St. Bede softball earns No. 1 seed, will host regional

St. Bede's Bella Pinter smacks a hit during a game this season. After winning a Class 1A state title last season, the Bruins are in Class 2A this spring. St. Bede earned a No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional and will host a regional, playing XXXX. (Scott Anderson)

The IHSA released the seeds and pairings for Class 1A and Class 2A baseball and softball regionals. Here’s a look at where all the NewsTribune area teams were sent.

SOFTBALL

Class 2A St. Bede Regional: After winning a Class 1A state championship last season, St. Bede has been bumped up to Class 2A this spring. The Bruins earned the No. 1 seed in their subsectional and will host a regional.

St. Bede opens the postseason at 5 p.m. May 14 against the winner between No. 9 Hall and No. 10 Fieldcrest. The Knights travel to Spring Valley to play the Red Devils at 4:30 p.m. May 13.

The title game is 5 p.m. May 17.

Class 2A Rock Falls Regional: Bureau Valley is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown in a regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. May 13 with the winner playing No. 2 Morrison at 4:30 p.m. May 14.

Princeton is the No. 3 seed and will face the No. 6 hosts at 4:30 p.m. May 15.

The title game is 4:30 p.m. May 17.

Class 2A Oregon Regional: Mendota is a No. 10 seed and will play at No. 9 Byron at 4:30 p.m. May 13 with the winner playing No. 1 Stillman Valley on May 14.

Class 1A Putnam County Regional: Host Putnam County are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Peoria Christian in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. May 15.

The title game is at 11 a.m. May 18.

Class 1A Amboy Regional: Henry-Senachwine earned a No. 2 seed and will play at 4:30 p.m. May 14 against the winner of No. 8 Stark County and No. 9 Peoria Heights.

The title game is at 4:30 p.m. May 17.

Class 1A Indian Creek Regional: Earlville is a No. 9 seed and will play at No. 7 Harvest Christian at 4:30 p.m. May 13. The winner plays No. 2 Serena at 4:30 p.m. May 14.

BASEBALL

Class 1A St. Bede Regional: Putnam County is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Midland in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. May 13. The winner advances to play No. 2 AlWood at 5 p.m. May 15.

The host Bruins are a No. 3 seed and will play No. 7 Princeville at 5 p.m. May 16.

The title game is 11 a.m. May 17.

Class 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional: Henry-Senachwine, the 2023 Class 1A state runner-up, earned a No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Williamsfield at 4:30 p.m. May 16.

The title game is 10 a.m. May 18.

Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional: Earlville is a No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8 Indian Creek in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. May 13. The winner plays No. 1 Forreston at 4:30 p.m. May 15.

Class 2A Hall Regional: The host Red Devils are a No. 3 seed and will play No. 9 Kewanee in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. May 15.

The title game is at 1 p.m. May 18.

Class 2A Princeton Regional: The host Tigers are a No. 5 seed and will host No. 8 Rockridge in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. May 13. The winner will face No. 1 Sherrard at 4 p.m. May 15.

Bureau Valley earned a No. 4 seed and will play at 4 p.m. May 16 against the winner between No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville and No. 7 Mercer County.

The title game is at 1 p.m. May 18.

Class 2A Newman Regional: Mendota is a No. 6 seed and will host No. 7 Oregon in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. May 13. The winner will play No. 2 Newman at 4:30 p.m. May 15.

Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional: Fieldcrest is a No. 10 seed and will play at No. 6 Farmington in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. May 13. The winner plays No. 1 Brimfield at 4:30 p.m. May 15.