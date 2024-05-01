St. Bede softball hits three homers in win over Putnam County: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 13, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Reagan Stoudt, Bella Pinter and Maddy Dalton each hit a home run as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Stoudt was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs, Pinter went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Dalton was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Ella Hermes threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 batters and walking three for St. Bede (18-2, 13-0 TCC).

Earlville 8, South Beloit 7 (8 inn.): Addie Scherer was 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Scherer also earned the win in the circle for Earlville (1-8), giving up seven runs (four earned) on 17 hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Samantha Sanders went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs the Red Raiders.

Morrison 1, Bureau Valley 0: Emily Wright went 2 for 3 in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Manlius.

Carly Reglin took the loss in the circle for BV (11-8), giving up one earned run on six hits.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1, Henry-Senachwine 0: Lauren Harbison hit a triple for the Mallards in a nonconference loss in Henry.

She also took the loss in the circle for the Mallards (11-11), allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking two in seven innings.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: Henry-Midland sophomore Daniella Bumber won three individual titles and helped a relay to a title at the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Bumber won the 100-meter dash (12.74 seconds), 200 (25.72) and 400 (57.52) while running with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Zoey Holstrom to win the 4x100 relay (52.18).

Frawley also won the long jump with a leap of 5.16 meters.

The Mallards scored 111 points to place third behind Seneca (171) and Lowpoint-Washburn (115). St. Bede (65) placed fourth and Putnam County (5) was seventh among the seven teams.

For the Bruins, Lily Bosnich won the 100 hurdles (16.17) and 300 hurdles (47.78) and placed second in the 200 (26.26). She teamed with Sierah Shaver, Emerald De La Torre and Grace Millington to finish second in the 4x100 (52.28).

In the boys meet, Seneca won with 130, while Henry-Midland (53) was fourth, Putnam County (33.5) was sixth and St. Bede (24) was seventh.

The Mallards’ James Braun was runner-up in the high jump (1.68) and 800 (2:17.34).

Putnam County had a pair of second-place finishers in Cayden Bouxsein in the 3,200 (11:17.23) and Alex Rodriguez in the discus (42.49).

St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic won the 110 hurdles (17.04).

At Spring Valley: The Princeton girls and boys teams swept a quadrangular at Hall.

In the girls meet, Princeton tallied 64 points to beat Hall (42), Somonauk (35) and DePue (1).

Morgan Foes and Ashlynn Weber won two events each for the Tigresses.

Foes swept the throws with tosses of 10.91 meters in the shot put and 35.15 in the discus, while Weber won the long jump (4.23) and triple jump (9.71).

For Hall, Natalia Zamora won the 100 hurdles (18.45) and Isabella Templeton won the high jump (1.37).

In the boys meet, the Tigers scored 60 points to beat Hall (50), Somonauk (50) and DePue (2).

Princeton swept the throws with Cade Odell in the shot put (15.58) and Ian Morris in the discus (44.89). Other winners for Princeton were Casey Etheridge in the 300 hurdles (46.22) and Tyler VandeVenter in the 800 (2:13.16).

Hall’s Joseph Perez won the 400 (56.83), high jump (1.72) and long jump (5.61).

For the Little Giants, Martin Quintana took third in the 800 (2:16.46).

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys and girls teams each finished second at the Brockman Invitational.

In the boys meet, the Storm scored 127 points to finish behind the host Boilermakers (159).

Brady Hartz won the 100-meter dash (11.94) and 200 (23.83) and ran with Payton Walowski, Cameron Lemons and Eli Attig to win the 4x100 relay (45.48).

In the girls meet, Bureau Valley (106) finished behind Kewanee (120).

The foursome of Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady won the 4x100 (51.72) and placed second in the 4x200 (1:50.02), while Lynzie Cady, Salisbury, Gibson and Canady placed second in 4x400 (4:21.94).

BV’s Addison Wessell won the 300 hurdles (50.44).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru placed third and Mendota finished fourth in a quadrangular.

L-P’s Griffin Hammers won the 800 meters (2:15.24) and ran with Anthony Padilla, Kevin Rynke and Daniel Gutierrez to win the 4x800 relay (9:33.86), while Richie Santiago won the discus (43.09) and Jason Curran won the long jump (6.02).

For the Trojans, Mason Koch was runner-up in the long jump (5.6) and triple jump (11.46).

At Pecatonica: Amboy co-op scored 133 points to finish third at the Du-Pec Invite behind North Boone (164.5) and Dakota (138.5).

Ian Sundberg won the shot put (14.8) and discus (40.24), while Joel Billhorn won the 400 (51.58) and ran with Jack Thomas, Caleb Yonis and Josh Mckendry to win the 4x400 (3:50.87.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Eureka: Fieldcrest placed seventh among 12 teams at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

The Knights’ Pru Mangan placed second in the shot put (9.09) and discus (32.68).

BASEBALL

Hall 10, Riverdale 5: Jaxon Pinter went 3 for 5 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and a run to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant went 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI and also earned the win on the mound for Hall (13-8), allowing two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Fieldcrest 12, LeRoy 0 (5 inn.): The Knights scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with the final four coming on a grand slam by Leyton Gerdes in a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.

Gerdes finished 2 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs for Fieldcrest (), while Tyler Serna was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Serna also earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Bureau Valley 3, Morrison 1: Landen Birdsley went 1 for 3 with two RBIs to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Manlius.

Peyton Gerdes doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for BV (11-10), while Elijah Endress tossed a complete game, giving up one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Henry-Senachwine 8, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 2: Lance Kiesewetter went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Kiesewetter also earned the win on the mound as he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out 13 batters and walking one.

Carson Rowe doubled, drove in three runs and scored once for Henry (9-10-1), while Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with three runs.

South Beloit 2, Earlville 1 (9inn.): Isaac Vazquez stole third base and scored on an error in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but the Red Devils fell in nine innings in a nonconference game in South Beloit.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Sauk Valley 3-5, IVCC 4-15: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Peru.

IVCC allowed two runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 4-3 loss in the opener.

Matthew Reksnis and Nate Nunez each had a hit and an RBI, while Braden Reilly took the loss on the mound.

In IVCC’s 15-5 loss in the second game, Ryne Kerschke was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Eagles (8-32, 4-16 Arrowhead), while Ethan Plym took the loss on the mound.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Rock Valley 8-11, IVCC 1-2: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Rockford.

IVCC is 23-7.