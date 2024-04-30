L-P softball, baseball teams beat Rochelle: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 14, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): Ava Lambert went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Rochelle.

Addie Duttlinger, Reese Poole, Karmen Piano and Kelsey Frederick each drove in two runs for the Cavaliers (13-10, 5-2 I8), who scored eight runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.

Callie Mertes earned the win in the circle as she threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters and walking two.

Princeton 10, Newman 2: Avah Oertel blasted two home runs, drove in four runs and scored three times to power the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.

Kelsea Klingenberg was 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for Princeton, while Izzy Gibson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Reese Reviglio earned the win in the circle as she allowed two earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Williamsfield/ROWVA 5: Kaitlyn Anderson went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Brooklynn Thompson was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Henry (11-10), while Brynna Anderson was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Rylan Davis earned the win as she allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings, while Rachel Eckert picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning.

LeRoy 13, Fieldcrest 2 (5 inn.): Pru Mangan went 1 for 2 and scored a run in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in LeRoy.

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 5, Rochelle 2: Brendan Boudreau went 2 for 4 with an RBI to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

Jack Jereb was 2 for 3 for L-P (9-14, 2-8 I8), while Jackson Piecha doubled and drove in a run.

Josh Senica earned the win on the mound.

Fulton 6, Bureau Valley 1: Landen Birdsley and Elijah Endress each had a hit for the Storm in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Bryce Helms scored the only run for BV (10-10).

Newman 15, Princeton 0 (4 inn.): Will Lott, Luke Smith and Noah LaPorte each had a hit as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: The La Salle-Peru girls topped Sycamore 82-64 in an Interstate 8 Conference dual, while the Cavalier boys lost 117-24.

Aubrey Duttlinger won the 300-meter hurdles (53.45 seconds), the long jump (4.86 meters) and the triple jump (10.18), while Elli Sines won the 100 (13.19) and the 100 hurdles (17.81).

Winners for L-P in the boys meet were Ricardo Santiago in the discus (45.22), Nolan Glynn in the shot put (14.15) and Griffin Hammers in the 800 (2:05.14).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Genoa-Kingston 1: Crystal Garcia scored two goals Monday to help the Trojans to a victory on Senior Night in Mendota.

It was the Trojans’ 11th win of the season, which is the most victories Mendota has had since 2012.

Elaina Reddin had a goal and an assist for Mendota (11-6-1), while Kim Cedillo had an assist.

Streator 6, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were kept off the scoreboard in a loss in DePue.