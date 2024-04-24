St. Bede edges Henry in baseball, softball: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 5, Henry-Senachwine 4: The Bruins scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

In the sixth, Nathan Husser led off with a solo home run to center field, while Ryan Slingsby brought home Alex Ankiewicz with a bunt single.

Husser finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run, Slingsby was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Alan Spencer went 3 for 3 with a run.

Gino Ferrari earned the win on the mound for St. Bede (13-11, 5-5 TCC) as he gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Gus Burr threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the save.

Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with a run for the Mallards (8-9-1, 7-5), while Carson Rowe went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. Rowe also took the loss on the mound.

Princeton 11, Monmouth-Roseville 2: Noah LaPorte blasted a three-run homer to help the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Princeton.

Will Lott was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, three runs and three RBIs for Princeton (6-6), while Luke Smith went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Smith also earned the win on the mound as he gave up two unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in four innings.

Mendota 12, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: The Trojans scored eight runs on seven hits in the first inning in a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Izaiah Nanez was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Justin Randloph went 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs and Brody Hartt was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Randolph earned the win on the mound for Mendota (7-5).

Marquette 13, Putnam County 2 (5 inn.): Drew Carlson was 1 for 2 and scored a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Reagan Stoudt used her arm and her bat to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Stoudt pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.

At the plate, she was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for St. Bede (15-2, 9-0 TCC), while Maci Kelly doubled and drove in a run.

Kaitlyn Anderson doubled and drove in Henry’s only run, while Lauren Harbison was 1 for 3 with a run.

Harbison took the loss in the circle for the Mallards (10-9, 4-7), giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Marquette 11, Putnam County 3: Kylee Moore went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Granville.

Valeria Villagomez was 3 for 3 with an RBI for PC (7-9, 2-5 TCC).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams both won on Senior Night.

The L-P boys scored 113 points to beat Somonauk (97), Fieldcrest (45), Newark (45) and Putnam County (35).

The Cavaliers had three winners in Zach Pocivasek in the 300-meter hurdles (42.29 seconds), Hayden Hubinsky in the pole vault (2.67 meters) and Joseph Gallicchio in the triple jump (11.5).

Fieldcrest’s Jackson Hakes won the discus (42.08) and placed second in the shot put (12.12).

For the Panthers, Alex Rodriguez won the shot put (13.57) and took second in the discus (41.44), while Enzo Holocker won the 110 hurdles (20.09).

In the girls meet, Elli Sines and Aubrey Duttlinger were double winners as the Cavs racked up 183 points to top Newark (96), Somonauk (41), Fieldcrest (33) and Putnam County (11).

Sines won the 100 (13.15) and 100 hurdles (15.48), while Duttlinger took first in the triple jump (11.09) and long jump (5.3).

Other winners for L-P were Ashlee Lord in the 800 (2:39.19), Anya De La Luz in the 1,600 (6:06.28), Lilian Rizkallah in the shot put (9.02) and the foursome of De La Luz, Lord, Kiely Domyancich and Delani Duggan in the 4x800 relay (12:50.02).

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan won the discus (30.37) and finished second in the shot put (8.88).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 6-15, Highland 3-14: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

In a 6-3 win in then opener, Libby Boyles was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Ella Sibert was 2 for 3 with a triple and a pair of runs.

Katie Bates went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

In IVCC’s 15-13 win in the second game, Avah Moriarty was 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run for the Eagles (21-5, 11-3 Arrowhead), while Emma Augustine went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run.

Kara Staley picked up the win in relief, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits with one strikeout and no walks in three innings, while Hailey Rakers earned the save as she allowed one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout and no walks in one inning.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carl Sandburg 11-19, IVCC 3-3: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Galesburg.

Braden Reilly doubled and scored a run in IVCC’s 11-3 loss in the opener, while Nate Nanez was 1 for 2 and drove in two runs for the Eagles (8-26, 4-10 Arrowhead) in their 19-3 loss in the second game.