Mendota baseball beats Princeton on walkoff double: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Mendota 8, Princeton 7: Izaiah Nanez went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota. Nanez’s double scored Owen Aughenbaugh for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Aughenbaugh went 3 for 4 with two runs for Mendota (6-4, 3-4 TRC East), while Cale Strouss tripled, scored a run and drove in a run. Nanez earned the win on the mound with a scoreless seventh, allowing no hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Will Lott was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for the Tigers (5-5, 3-3), while Ace Christiansen was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Rockridge 6, St. Bede 3: The Bruins allowed three runs in the top of the seventh in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Peru.

Gus Burr went 2 for 4 and scored a run for St. Bede (12-9-1), while Nathan Husser was 1 for 2, drove in a run and took the loss on the mound.

Bureau Valley 5-13, Erie-Prophetstown 6-11: The Storm split a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Manlius.

In a 6-5 loss in the first game, Elijah Endress was 3 for 4 with two runs, while Logan Philhower was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

In the Storm’s 13-11 win in the second game, Endress was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run and Brock Rediger was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Colin Stabler earned the win on the mound for BV (8-8).

Newman 16, Hall 0 (3 inn.): Jack Jablonski had the Red Devils’ lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Spring Valley.

Lexington 18, Putnam County 7: Johnathon Stunkel went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Traxton Mattingly doubled and drove in two runs for PC (4-11), while Daric Wiesbrock was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 7, Fieldcrest 3: Drew Overocker hit a solo home run as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Wenona.

Lucas May went 2 for 3 with a run for Fieldcrest (5-8).

SOFTBALL

At Seneca: Princeton went 1-1, and Fieldcrest went 0-2 in a triangular with Seneca.

The Tigresses beat the Knights 14-5. Izzy Gibson went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs. Sophie Rutledge was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Reese Reviglio earned the win, as she allowed an unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts in three innings.

TeriLynn Timmerman doubled three times and scored two runs for Fieldcrest, while Kaylin Rients was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Princeton lost 6-5 to Seneca, as Ellie Harp and Keely Lawson each homered. Harp was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Lawson drove in three runs. Avah Oertel took the loss in the circle for Princeton (10-7).

Timmerman doubled and drove in a run in Fieldcrest’s 9-1 loss to Seneca.

Bureau Valley 5-3, Erie-Prophetstown 7-1: The Storm split a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Manlius.

In BV’s 7-5 loss in the opener, Kate Stoller was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run, while Madison Smith was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Sadie Bailey went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run in the Storm’s 3-1 win in the second game. Smith earned the win in relief for BV (11-4), allowing one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Coal City 12-17, La Salle-Peru 10-13: The Cavaliers were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in La Salle.

Grace Pecchio had two doubles, four RBIs and a run in L-P’s 12-10 loss in the opener, while Ava Lambert hit a home run and a double, driving in two runs and scoring two.

In the Cavs’ 17-13 loss in the second game, Allie Thome was 3 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs, while Kelsey Frederick was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Taylor Vescogni and Callie Mertes were the losing pitchers for L-P (11-9).

Newman 14, Hall 1 (5 inn.): Kennedy Wozniak was 2 for 2 and drove in the Red Devils’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Spring Valley.

Lexington 11, Putnam County 7: Paxton Stunkel was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Timmber Skinner went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for PC (7-8).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Rockford: The Mendota girls placed fifth among 12 teams at the Rockford Christian Invitational, while the Trojan boys finished 11th.

For the Mendota girls, Mariyah Elam won the 100 hurdles in 16.92 seconds and the high jump by clearing 1.47 meters. She ran with Grace Wasmer, Laylie Denault and Abby Buettner to win the 4x200 relay in 2:00.3.

In the boys meet, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos placed second in the 400 in 53.74.

GIRLS SOCCER

At Byron: La Salle-Peru went 2-1 at the Byron Tournament, beating Rochelle 5-1 and Jefferson 6-2 before losing to the host Tigers 2-1.

Oregon 7, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in Oregon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Black Hawk 8-10, IVCC 5-2: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Moline.

Taylor Wetsel went 2 for 3 with a home run in IVCC’s 8-5 loss in the first game, while Katie Bates was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Eagles (17-5, 7-3 Arrowhead) in their 10-2 loss in the second game.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carl Sandburg 4-12, IVCC 6-15: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Peru.

In a 6-4 loss in the opener, Beau Ewers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for IVCC (7-23, 4-8 Arrowhead).

Ashton Harvey and Matthew Reksnis each homered in the Eagles’ 15-12 loss in the second game. Harvey was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Reksnis was 2 for 3.