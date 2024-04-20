L-P girls track and field wins Plano invite: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Plano: Ashlee Lord won an individual event and helped a relay to victory to lead the La Salle-Peru girls to the team title at the Plano Field of Dreams Meet on Friday.

The Cavaliers scored 151.5 points to win the nine-team event over the host Reapers (143).

Lord won the 800 meters (2:39.91) and ran with Anya De La Luz, Kiely Domyancich and Delani Duggan to win the 4x800 relay (11:15.33).

Other winners for L-P were Cassidy Cromwell in the discus (25.33 meters) and Aubrey Duttlinger in the long jump (4.93).

In the boys meet, L-P finished third.

The Cavs had three runners-up in Nolan Glynn in the shot put (13.48), Richie Santiago in the discus (39.57) and Joseph Galliccchio, Jack Carter, Griffin Hammers and Daniel Gutierrez in the 4x400 (3:51.28).

At Rock Falls: McKinley Canady won the triple jump and helped three relays to wins as the Bureau Valley girls won the Rock Falls Invitational with 146 points.

Canady won the triple jump with a leap of 9.97 meters. She ran with Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen and Kate Salisbury to win the 4x100 (51.77 seconds) and 4x200 (1:51.3) relays and teamed with Salisbury, Gibson and Lynzie Cady to win the 4x400 (4:26.02).

Also for BV, Addison Wessell won the 300 hurdles (57.26) and placed second in the 100 hurdles (19.1), while Carly Wiggim won the pole vault (1.98).

St. Bede finished seventh. Lily Bosnich won the 100 hurdles (16.62) and placed second in the 400 (1:04).

In the boys meet, Hall’s Caleb Bickett won the 100 (11.69) and placed second in the 200 (23.2), while Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing won the discus (46.6) and Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the 400 (51.66).

At El Paso: In El Paso-Gridley’s Titanomachy, Fieldcrest’s Jozia Johnson competed in the pentathlon.

He placed second in the 1,500 meters (5:14.39), third in the 100 (11.9), fifth in the long jump (5.48 meters) and seventh in the 110 hurdles (20.19) and shot put (8.02).

In the girls meet, Henry-Midland’s Alison Mitchell, Zoey Holstrom, Taylor Frawley and Daniella Bumber won the 800-meter sprint medley relay (1:55.28).

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 9, IVC 4: Reagan Stoudt blasted two home runs to power the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Chillicothe.

Stoudt finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and also pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Ella Hermes had a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (12-1) and also earned the win in the circle as she gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out 11 and walking four in six innings.

Princeton 21, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): The Tigresses scored four runs in each of the first three innings then exploded for nine in the fifth in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Keely Lawson smacked a grand slam in the first inning, Reese Reviglio tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice and Gracelynn Hansen was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Reviglio also earned the win in the circle for Princeton (9-4, 4-0 TRC East).

Sydney Tolley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for the Trojans (2-7, 1-5).

Bureau Valley 17, Kewanee 2 (5 inn.): The Storm scored five runs in the second inning and six in the third on the way to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Madison Smith belted a grand slam, Carly Reglin was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs and Lesleigh Maynard went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four runs for BV (10-3, 4-0 TRC East).

Smith also earned the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Hall 5, Monmouth-Roseville 3: The Red Devils won a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman doubled twice and scored two runs as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Gibson City.

Newark 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): The Red Raiders had just one hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Newark.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 5, St. Bede 2: Zach Barnes tripled, drove in a run and scored a run while earning the win on the mound as the Mallards picked up a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Barnes pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Mason Guarnieri tripled and scored a run for Henry (8-8-1, 7-4 TCC), while Lance Kiesewetter doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

A.J. Hermes and Geno Dinges each had a hit and scored a run for the Bruins (12-8-1, 4-3).

Hall 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Izzaq Zrust hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the Red Devils to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Payton Dye threw a five-hit shutout for Hall (10-6), striking out five batters and walking none.

Princeton 5, Geneseo 4: Jordan Reinhardt hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Tigers a nonconference victory in Princeton.

He finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Princeton (5-4), while Ace Christiansen was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Noah LaPorte struck out two batters in a perfect eighth inning to earn the win.

Bureau Valley 5, Kewanee 1: Elijah Endress went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Bryce Helms went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for BV (7-7, 2-2 TRC East), while Logan Philhower was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Helms also earned the win on the mound as he tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Earlville 10, Newark 9: Declan Brennan tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Newark.

Hayden Spoonmore was 1 for 2 with three runs for Earlville, while Easton Fruit earned the win on the mound.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Fieldcrest 1: Jordan Heider went 1 for 2 and scored the Knights’ lone run in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Gibson City.

Layten Gerdes, who drove in Fieldcrest’s run, took the loss for Fieldcrest (5-7, 3-3 HOIC) as he gave up two earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Geneseo: Princeton finished seventh among nine teams at the Geneseo Invitational.

The Tigresses’ Camryn Driscoll won the 400 in 1:00.89, while Morgan Foes was runner-up in the shot put (11.45 meters) and discus (35.1).

At Oregon: The Amboy co-op placed eighth and Hall ninth in Oregon’s Landers-Loomis Invitational.

The Red Devils’ Elizabeth Wozek was runner-up in the pole vault by clearing 2.44 meters.

The Clippers had three third-place finishers in Stephanie Nave in the triple jump (9.19), Jillian Anderson in the high jump (1.47) and Alexa McKendry in the 300 hurdles (54.38 seconds).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Metamora: Princeton competed in the Metamora ABC Meet, placing 10th in the A and B flights and sixth in C flight.

The Tigers won all three flights of shot put with Payne Miller in A (16.7 meters), Cade Odell in B (15.51) and Ian Morris in C (14.06).

Miller also won the B discus (42.14) and Odell won the C discus (37.73).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 9-6, Kishwaukee 7-20: The Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Peru, winning 9-7 and losing 20-6.

In the opener, Ashton Pecher hit two home runs and had five RBIs for the Eagles, while Carter Ewing, Nate Nunez and Thomas Swartz also homered.

Justus Mason earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out five.

In the second game, Dom Stamberger and Ryne Kerschke homered for IVCC (7-21, 4-6 Arrowhead).