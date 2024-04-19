Mendota girls soccer edges Ottawa: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Ottawa 0: Crystal Garcia scored on a penalty kick with seven minutes left to lift the Trojans to a victory in Ottawa.

Mendota keeper Ariana Sanchez stopped a penalty kick with 20 minutes left to keep the game scoreless.

The Trojans improve to 9-5-1.

Princeton 3, Sterling 1: The Tigresses earned a victory in Princeton.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 4, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 2: Preston Rowe was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Carson Rowe went 1 for 2 with a pair of runs for Henry (7-8-1, 6-4 TCC).

Jacob Miller earned the win as he gave up two earned runs on four hits in four innings.

Morris 11, La Salle-Peru 3: The Cavaliers outhit Morris 11-10 but fell short in the finale of the three-game Interstate 8 Conference series in Morris.

Brendan Boudreau went 3 for 4 with a double and a run for L-P (7-12, 0-6 I8), while Josh Senica was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Brandon Foreman took the loss on the mound.

Newark 18, Earlville 1 (4 inn.): The Red Raiders did not record a hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

Hayden Spoonmore scored the only run for Earlville (1-5, 1-4 LTC).

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 11, Fieldcrest 5: Kaitlyn Anderson went 4 for 4 with a home run, a triple, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Abbie Stanbary was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for Henry (9-8), while Brooklynn Thompson had a triple, a double and an RBI.

Rachel Eckert earned the win as she allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Pru Mangan was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Fieldcrest (1-7), while Keara Barisch took the loss in the circle.