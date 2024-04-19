Basketball: Rosters set for Illinois Valley All-Star Games

Ottawa's Cooper Knoll drives to the hoop as Mendota's Braiden Freeman and Izaiah Nenez defend during a game this season. Knoll and Nanez will play in Saturday's Illinois Valley All-Star Game at St. Bede. (Scott Anderson)

The rosters have been set for the Illinois Valley All-Star basketball games.

The event, which will be held for the first time since 2019, is Saturday at St. Bede. The girls game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the boys game at 6 p.m.

For the girls game, the South team will be coached by St. Bede’s Stephanie Mickley and Shannon Leininger.

Two Bruins are on the roster in NewsTribune and BCR Girls Basketball Player of the Year Ali Bosnich and Ella Hermes.

La Salle-Peru’s Kaylee Abens and Bailey Pode, Putnam County’s Ava Hatton, Maggie Richetta and Gabby Doyle, Princeton’s Miyah Fox, Midland’s Sophie Milloy and Dwight’s Kassy Kodat round out the South roster.

The North team will be coached by Serena’s Jim Jobst and Randy Goodbred.

Serena’s Paisley Twait, the Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year, is on the North squad along with teammates Makayla McNally and Gwyneth O’Connell.

Hall’s McKenna Christiansen and Haylie Pellegrini, Marquette’s Lilly Craig, Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White and Aliah Celis, Somonauk-Leland’s Haley McCoy and Earlville’s Madyson Olson.

For the boys game, Woodland’s Connor Kaminke and Nate Hayner will coach the boys team.

NewsTribune/The Times All-Area first-teamer Brady Ruestman is on the South squad along with teammates Connor Reichman and Jozia Johnson.

Ottawa’s Cooper Knoll, Marquette’s Denver Trainor, Streator’s Logan Aukland, Woodland’s Jon Moore, Putnam County’s Orlando Harris, Flanagan-Cornell’s Kesler Collins and Henry-Senachwine’s Lance Kiesewetter.

The North team is being coached by Serena’s Dain Twait and Randy Goodbred.

NewsTribune/The Times all-area first-teamer Griffin Cook, of Earlville, NewsTribune first-teamer Izaiah Nanez of Mendota, The Times first-teamer Tanner Faivre, of Serena, and BCR first-teamers Daniel Sousa, of Princeton, and Corbin Chhim, of Bureau Valley, are on the North squad.

Serena’s Richie Armour, Carson Baker and Hunter Staton, Earlville’s Ryan Browder and Seneca’s Lane Provance round out the North team.