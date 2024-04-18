L-P girls track wins I8 triangular: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Rochelle: Elli Sines and Aubrey Duttlinger each won a pair of events Wednesday to help the La Salle-Peru girls team to a victory in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular.

The Cavaliers scored 82 points, followed by Rochelle (78) and Ottawa (31).

Sines won the 100-meter dash (13.32 seconds) and the 100 hurdles (16.1), while Duttlinger won the long jump (5.02 meters) and the triple jump (10.64).

The foursome of Anya De La Luz, Delani Duggan, Kiely Domyancich and Ashlee Lord won the 4x400 (4:40.98) and 4x800 (11:07.48) relays, while Aniya Lumpkins won the pole vault (2.21) and Alexus Hines won the high jump (1.4).

In the boys meet, L-P finished third.

The Cavs had three winners in Jack Carter in the 400 (1:00.03), Griffin Hammers in the 800 (2:14.7) and Richie Santiago in the discus (41.22).

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 15, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 1 (5 inn.): Maci Kelly, Bailey Engels and Quinn McClain drove in three runs each as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory on the road.

Kelly was 2 for 4 with two runs, Engels went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs and McClain was 2 for 4 with a run.

Jillian Pinter went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (11-1, 7-0 TCC), while Lily Bosnich was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Bureau Valley 10, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): Madison Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Emma Stabler was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for BV (9-3, 3-0 TRC East), while Kadyn Haage was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Carly Reglin was the winning pitcher as she pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five batters and walking none.

Kirby Bond had the only hit for Mendota (2-6, 1-4).

Sycamore 7, La Salle-Peru 2: Allie Thome blasted a solo home run as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.

Addie Duttlinger went 1 for 3 and scored for L-P (11-7, 3-1 I8), while Taylor Vescogni took the loss in the circle.

Tremont 7, Fieldcrest 3: TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Pru Mangan doubled and drove in two runs for Fieldcrest (1-6, 1-3 HOIC), while Keara Barisch took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 4, St. Bede 1: Nathan Husser went 2 for 3 with a double and scored the Bruins’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Roanoke.

Seth Ferrari took the pitching loss for St. Bede (12-7, 4-2).

Tremont 13, Fieldcrest 5: Lucas Anson went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI as the Knights dropped a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.

Jordan Heider was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run for Fieldcrest (5-6, 3-2 HOIC), while Koltin Kearfott took the loss on the mound.

Hall 5, Sterling 3: The Red Devils won under the lights in a nonconference game in Sterling.

GIRLS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 8, Peoria Manual 0: Lizbeth Paz scored four goals to lead the Little Giants to a victory in Peoria.

Veronica Fitzgerald scored two goals for DePue (2-4-1), while Vivian Lopez had a goal and an assist and Jasmine Morales added a goal.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Fulton: The Amboy co-op placed sixth among 11 teams at the Fulton Invitational.

Elly Jones led the Clippers as she won the triple jump with a season-best 10.05 meters and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in a season-best 16.6 seconds.