Henry baseball edges Marquette: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 6, Marquette 5: Carson Rowe went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Rowe also earned the win on the mound for Henry (6-8-1, 5-4 TCC), allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Preston Rowe picked up the save as he pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Lance Kiesewetter was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Mallards, while Jacob Miller was 2 for 4 and drove in a run.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.