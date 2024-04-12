Hall softball outslugs Mendota: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Hall 19, Mendota 10: Charlie Pellegrini went 4 for 5 with a triple and six RBIs as the Red Devils outslugged the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Pellegrini also earned the win in the circle.

Mia Wenzel was 4 for 6 with three RBIs for Hall (2-9, 1-3 TRC East).

Maddie Becker was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for Mendota (1-4, 1-2), while Emily Diaz tripled, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Putnam County 6, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 4 (5 inn.): Gabby Doyle was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Maggie Richetta went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI for PC (7-5, 2-3 TCC), while Paxton Stunkel earned the win as she allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in a complete game.

Bureau Valley 9, IVC 5: Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Chillicothe.

Olivia Eckberg was 3 for 4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI for BV (7-2). Carly Reglin was the winning pitcher.

Henry-Senachwine 17, Midland 0 (4 inn.): Kaitlyn Anderson doubled and drove in five runs as the Mallards rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Brooklynn Thompson was 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run for Henry (6-6, 2-4 TCC), while Abbie Stanbary went 1 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Lauren Harbison threw a perfect game, striking out eight batters.

Seneca 10, La Salle-Peru 6: Taylor Vescogni and Callie Mertes each homered, but the Cavaliers allowed four runs in the top of the seventh inning in a nonconference loss in La Salle.

Vescogni finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run for L-P (9-4), while Mertes had two RBIs and two runs.

Kewanee 6, Princeton 2: Keely Lawson drove in two runs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.

Makayla Hecht went 3 for 4 with a run for Princeton (6-4, 2-2 TRC East).

Newark 14, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): Pru Mangan and Allie Wiesenhofer each had a hit as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Newark.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 3, Woodland 0: Traxton Mattingly threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven batters and walking two in six innings to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Johnathon Stunkel pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save, giving up one hit with one strikeout and two walks.

A.J. Furar was 1 for 2 with a run for PC (3-9, 2-4 TCC).

Princeton 3, Kewanee 2: Nolan Kloepping singled to drive in Ace Christiansen for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.

Christiansen went 4 for 4 and scored two runs for the Tigers (4-3, 3-1 TRC East).

Tyler Forristall got a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Will Lott earned the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.

Earlville 7, Somonauk 3: Hayden Spoonmore was 1 for 2 and scored two runs to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Somonauk.

Ryan Browder was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Earlville, while Aaden Browder threw a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Henry-Senachwine 12, Midland 4: Preston Rowe and Nolan Dunshee each hit a home run to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Rowe was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs, while Dunshee was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Carson Rowe earned the win as he gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Dwight 7, St. Bede 2 (9 inn.): The Bruins allowed five runs in the top of the ninth inning in a Tri-County Conference loss in Peru.

Carson Riva was 2 for 4 with a run for St. Bede (11-6, 3-1 TCC), while Gino Ferrari took the loss in relief.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 4-12, Sauk Valley 0-1: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

In IVCC’s 4-0 win in the opener, Maddy Klicker was 3 for 4 with two runs, and Emma Augustine drove in two runs. Katie Bates threw a four-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one.

In the Eagles’ 12-1, five-inning win in the second game, Libby Boyles was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI, while Augustine was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Holly Shriber earned the win for IVCC (15-3, 5-1 Arrowhead), allowing one earned run on four hits with one strikeout and two walks in five innings.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Princeville: Daniella Bumber won three individual events to lead the Henry-Midland girls to a victory in a three-team meet.

Bumber won the 100-meter dash (13.1 seconds), the 200 (26.87) and the 400 (1:00.49).

Teammate Alison Mitchell won the 100 hurdles (18.71) and the high jump (1.48 meters).

In the boys meet, the Timberducks were fourth among four teams.

H-M’s Connor Keinath won the shot put (14.17 meters), while Russell Cheney won the high jump (1.67 meters).

At Rock Falls: The Mendota boys finished second in a triangular, while the Trojans girls were third.

For the Mendota boys, Anthony Kelson won the 300-meter hurdles (44.85 seconds) and took second in the 110 hurdles (19.07 seconds) and the 1,600 (5:01.72), while Madrick Musgrove won the shot put (11.18 meters) and took second in the discus (27.15 meters).

In the girls meet, Mariyah Elam won the high jump (1.47 meters), placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.35 seconds) and took third in the triple jump (9.37 meters). Alexa Carlos won the 100 (15.83 seconds).