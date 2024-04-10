Luke Bryant leads Hall baseball past Mendota: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 4, Mendota 2: Luke Bryant went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Bryant also earned the save on the mound, throwing two scoreless innings, giving up no hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher for Hall (6-4, 2-1 TRC East), allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Braiden Freeman was 1 for 3 with two runs for Mendota, while Justin Randolph went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

St. Bede 9, Dwight 6: Nathan Husser went 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs as the Bruins earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Luke Tunnell was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (11-5, 3-0 TCC).

Seth Ferrari was the winning pitcher as he gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Henry-Senachwine 9, Midland 6: Zach Barnes used his bat and arm to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Barnes went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and also earned the win on the mound, allowing seven runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Carson Rowe was 2 for 3 with two runs for Henry (4-5-1, 3-2 TCC), while Lance Kiesewetter and Jacob Miller were each 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Annawan-Wethersfield 16, Bureau Valley 8: Landen Birdsley doubled and drove in three runs as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Annawan.

Bryce Helms doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for BV (4-6).

Seneca 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): The Knights did not have a hit in a nonconference loss in Seneca.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Princeton 0: Noemi Arteaga scored on an assist by Addy Allensworth to lift the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Mendota improved to 6-4.

SOFTBALL

Mendota 9, Hall 8: The Trojans scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Ava Eddy was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two runs and an RBI for Mendota (1-3, 1-1 TRC East), while Emily Diaz went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Eddy also earned the win in the circle as she allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.

Ava Delphi hit a three-run home run for the Red Devils (1-7, 0-3), while Kennedy Wozniak was 2 for 3 with two runs.

St. Bede 7, Dwight 3: Reagan Stoudt and Ella Hermes each went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Bruins won a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Hermes earned the win in the circle as she gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out 15 batters and walking two in a complete game.

Princeton 9, Erie-Prophetstown 3: Keely Lawson was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Avah Oertel was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for Princeton (6-3, 3-1 TRC East), while Sam Woolley was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Oertel earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Henry-Senachwine 14, Midland 0 (5 inn.): Abbie Stanbary doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice as the Mallards rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run for Henry (5-6, 1-4 TCC), while Brynna Anderson was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Lauren Harbison was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI while earning the win in the circle as she allowed one hit while striking out 11 batters and walking none in a complete game.

Woodland 5, Putnam County 1: Maggie Richetta doubled for the Panthers’ only hit and Gabby Doyle scored PC’s lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Streator.

Paxton Stunkel took the loss for PC (5-5, 1-3 TCC).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 6-10, Kishwaukee 2-11: The Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Oglesby.

In IVCC’s 6-2 win in the opener, Katie Bates went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and also pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Emma Augustine was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

Bates was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run in the Eagles’ 11-10 loss in the second game, while Avah Moriarty was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for IVCC (13-3, 3-1 Arrowhead).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Spring Valley: The Amboy co-op won a quadrangular at Hall, scoring 97 points to top Somonauk (52), the host Red Devils (39) and Ashton-Franklin Center (14).

Maddie Althaus led the Clippers as she won the 100-meter dash (13.4 seconds), the 200 (28.4 seconds) and the 400 (1:05.8).

Other winners for Amboy were Kimber Zitelman in the discus (22.01 meters), Jillian Anderson in the high jump (1.42 meters), Bella Yanos in the long jump (4.5 meters) and Stephanie Nave in the triple jump (9.12 meters).

For Hall, Natalia Zamora won the 100 hurdles (18.2 seconds), while Laela Shevokas won the shot put (9.18 meters) and took second in the discus (20.8 meters).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Mackinaw: The Fieldcrest girls placed third among seven teams at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Pru Mangan led the Knights as she won the shot put (8.71 meters) and placed second in the discus (30.95 meters), while Angel Serna finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (55.72 seconds) and third in the long jump (4.42 meters).

In the boys meet, Fieldcrest finished fifth as Jackson Hakes was runner-up in the shot put (12.07 meters) and discus (37.86 meters) and Michael Beckett placed second in the triple jump (11.21 meters).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Fulton: The Amboy co-op tied for sixth among 11 teams at the Fulton Relays.

Joel Billhorn won the long jump (6 meters) for the Clippers, while Ian Sundberg placed second in the discus (38.38 meters) and the foursome of Billhorn, Josh Mckendry, Caleb Yonos and Ed Fry finished third in the 800-meter sprint medley relay (1:42.08).