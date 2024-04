BASEBALL

Dyersburg (Tenn.) 3, St. Bede 0: The Bruins outhit the Trojans 6-5 but couldn’t push any runs across in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Ryan Slingsby was 2 for 3 for St. Bede, while Gus Burr doubled.

Alan Spencer pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out six batters and walking none.

Burr pitched a perfect sixth inning while striking out two batters.

St. Bede plays Stayhorn, Mississippi at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee on Wednesday.