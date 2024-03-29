Mendota baseball edges Bureau Valley: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota's Izaiah Nanez is the NewsTribune boys soccer player of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

BASEBALL

Mendota 2, Bureau Valley 0: Izaiah Nanez threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Mendota.

Nanez struck out nine batters and walked none as he threw only 71 pitches.

He also helped the Trojans score an insurance run in the sixth inning when Dane Doyle reached on a throwing error and came home on Nanez’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Mendota (4-0, 1-0 TRC East) got on the board in the first inning when leadoff hitter Cale Strouss singled, stole second and third bases and scored on a throwing error.

Strouss had two of the Trojans’s three hits.

Bureau Valley starter Logan Philhower also went the distance as he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Bryce Helms and Landen Birdsley each had a hit for the Storm (1-4, 0-1).

Hall 11, Fieldcrest 1 (5 inn.): The Red Devils scored five runs in the first inning and four in the third en route to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Luke Bryant went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for Hall (2-2), while Max Bryant and Payton Dye each doubled, drove in a run and scored a run and Braden Curran was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Max Bryant earned the win on the mound as he allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out 11 batters and walking none.

Zach Johnson was 2 for 3 for the Knights (1-2).

Seneca 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Carson Rowe doubled and drove in the Mallards’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Rowe also tossed a complete game for Henry (3-3-1, 2-2 TCC), allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Midland 10, Putnam County 8: Johnathon Stunkel was 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs as the Panthers fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 10, Midland 0 (6 inn.): The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning and five in the third in a five-inning Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Gabby Doyle was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for PC (3-4, 1-2 TCC), while Paxton Stunkel, Salina Breckenridge and Sarah Johnson scored two runs each.

Stunkel tossed a complete game in the circle, giving up five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Hall 16, Fieldcrest 6 (5 inn.): The Red Devils scored five runs in the second inning and seven runs in the third as they rolled to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Ava Delphi went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Hall (1-3), while Evey Meyer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Caroline Morris had a double and two RBIs.

Charlie Pellegrini and Kaitlyn Coutts both pitched in the win.

Pru Mangan was 2 for 4 with a home run, double, RBI and run for the Knights, while Jessica Schultz was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Bureau Valley 17, Mendota 5 (5 inn.): The Storm scored seven runs in the second and fourth innings to cruise to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Kate Stoller was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for BV, while Emily Wright was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs Emma Stabler went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Carly Reglin earned the win in the circle as she allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Ava Eddy was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Mendota.

Seneca 10, Henry-Senachwine 0 (6 inn.): Kaitlyn Anderson had two of the Mallards’ four hits in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Abbie Stanbary doubled for Henry (2-5, 0-4 TCC).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Rock Falls: The Princeton girls and boys teams each placed second at a four-time meet.

The host Rockets won with 163 points, followed by the Tigresses (163), Hall (48) and Morrison (12).

Morgan Foes swept the throws for Princeton with tosses of 11.2 meters in the shot put and 32.95 meters in the discus.

Also for the Tigresses, Camryn Driscoll won the 400 meters (1:03.11), Josie Sierens won the 100 hurdles (19 seconds), Ashlynn Weber won the triple jump (9.54 meters) and Scarlet Fulton won the 200 (29.57 seconds) and placed second in the 100 (14.46 seconds), while the foursome of Alexandra Waca, Rylee Backes, Avery Waca and Natalie Meyer won the 4x800 (12:19.32).

For Hall, Natalia Zamora, Isabella Templeton, Elizabeth Wozek and Keelie Cooper won the 4x100 (58.35 seconds) and the 4x200 (2:07.19) while Templeton won the high jump by clearing 1.42 meters.

In the boys meet, Rock Falls won with 165 points, followed by Princeton (71.5), Morrison (66) and Hall (45.5).

Payne Miller and Ian Morris placed one-two in the shot put and discus for the Tigers.

Miller won the shot put with a toss of 15.2 meters and placed second in the discus at 43.35 meters, while Morris won the discus with a throw of 46.88 meters and took second in the shot put at 12.9 meters.

For Hall, Caleb Bickett won the 200 (23.56 seconds) and placed second in the 100 (11.71 seconds), while Ryan Bosi won the triple jump (11.2 meters).

At Kewanee: The Mendota boys and girls teams each placed fourth at a five-team meet.

In the boys meet, Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos won the 400 meters in 52.7 seconds and Anthony Kelson won the 1,600 in 5:06.98, while Sebastian and Kelson ran with Mason Koch and Aaden Castle to win the 4x400 in 3:51.49.

In the girls meet, Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won the 100 hurdles (16.97) and the high jump (1.47 meters).

GIRLS SOCCER

Ottawa 4, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost in DePue.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 11-19, Dixon 7-7: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Dixon.

In an 11-7 win in the opener, Maddy Klicker was 3 for 4 with three runs, Libby Boyles doubled and drove in three runs and Emma Augustine was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.

In a 19-7, six-inning victory in the second game, Maddy Pangrcic was 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs, Klicker was 3 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs and Avah Moriarty homered, scored four runs and had two RBIs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rock Valley 11, IVCC 1 (5 inn.): Beau Ewers doubled and drove in the Eagles’ lone run in a nonconference game in Rockford.