GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 2, Mendota 1: Vicky Tejada scored a goal and had an assist Monday to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Danica Scoma also had a goal for L-P (3-1-1), while Katie Sowers had an assist and Lily Higgins made 10 saves.

Elaina Reddin scored for the Trojans (2-2).