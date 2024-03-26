2023-24 NewsTribune Girls Bowling All Area

Members of the La Salle-Peru girls bowling team pose with their plaque after winning the Cavalier Classic in December. L-P's Olivia Weber, Makenzie Hamilton and Kamryn Osepinski are NewsTribune All-Area selections. (Photo provided by Jim Mc)

A look at the best girls bowlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season.

Aubree Acuncius (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Aubree Acuncius, St. Bede, sr.: Acuncius was co-MVP for the Bruins as she finished with a 184 average. Acuncius placed second at the Kewanee Invite and fourth at the Cavalier Classic. She placed sixth at the Sterling Regional with a 1,166 and finished an area-best 21st at the Sycamore Sectional with a 1,195.

Maddy Fabish

Maddy Fabish, St. Bede, so.: Fabish led the Bruins with a 184.3 average and was named the team’s co-MVP. She won the Kewanee Invite and placed third at the Cavalier Classic. Fabish placed fourth at the Sterling Regional with a 1,237.

Lauren Holland

Lauren Holland, Mendota, jr.: Holland led the Trojans with a 166 average. She placed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference tournament and finished 11th at the Sterling Regional with a 1,099.

Makenzie Hamilton

Makenzie Hamilton, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Hamilton ranked second in the area in average at 197. She rolled a 705 series, won the Cavalier Classic and placed second at the Sterling Regional with a 1,253. Hamilton capped her career with a 39th-place finish at the Sycamore Sectional with a 1,127.

Kamryn Osepinski

Kamryn Osepinski, La Salle-Peru, so.: Osepinski was the Cavaliers’ most improved bowler, upping her average by 26.2 pins from the beginning of the season to the end, finishing at 182.2. She placed third at the Sterling Regional with a 1,252 and had a 1,145 to finish 33rd at the Sycamore Sectional.

L-P's Olivia Weber is the NewsTribune's 2023 girls bowler of the year at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Olivia Weber, La Salle-Peru, sr.: The 2023-24 NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year led the area with a 198.99 average. She led the Cavaliers with a 1,273 to help L-P win its third consecutive Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Weber placed fifth at the Sterling Regional with a 1,175 and bowled a 1,192 at the Sycamore Sectional to finish 23rd.