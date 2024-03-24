Princeton’s Morgan Foes takes third in shot put at Prep Top Times: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

At Bloomington: Princeton senior Morgan Foes placed third in the shot put at the Illinois Prep Top Times Class 2A Meet on Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

Foes tossed the shot 11.71 meters.

La Salle-Peru junior Elli Sines and Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam also brought home medals.

Sines ran a personal record 9.69 seconds to place sixth in the 60-meter hurdles after coming into the meet seeded 23rd among 24 competitors.

Elam cleared 1.56 meters to place sixth in the high jump.

In the boys meet, Princeton’s Cade Odell and Payne Miller finished seventh and ninth, respectively, in the shot put. Odell had a toss of 14.98 meters and Miller recorded a 14.8 meters.

Mendota sophomore Sebastian Carlos was 11th in the 400 in a personal record 53.12 seconds, while L-P sophomore Griffin Hammers finished 17th in the 800 in 2:06.1.

BASEBALL

At Jacksonville, Ill.: St. Bede won a pair of games at Future Champions Park, beating North Greene 9-2 and Genoa-Kingston 6-2.

In the first game, Nathan Husser was 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs for the Bruins (7-1), while Gus Burr was 2 for 4 with two runs and Aiden Mullane was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Gino Ferrari earned the win on the mound as he gave up two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four scoreless innings.

Against G-K, Ryan Slingsby doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run, while Burr was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Seth Ferrari was the winning pitcher as he allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Bureau Valley 12, West Central 0 (5 inn.): The Storm exploded for 10 runs in the third inning en route to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Logan Philhower was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for BV (1-3), while Elijah Endress went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs and Landen Birdsley doubled and had two RBIs and two runs.

Philhower also earned the win on the mound as he allowed two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in three scoreless innings.