NewsTribune boys tennis preview capsules for the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Mendota, and Princeton boys tennis teams for the 2024 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Aaron Guenther

Top returners: Andrew Bollis, sr.; Danny Santoy, jr.; Colin Krug, sr.; Michael Peters, sr.; Michael Milota, jr.

Key newcomers: Jackson Sellett, John Crane, Brodie Moss, sr.; Alex Anderson, sr.; Devyn Castelli, sr.

Worth noting: Bollis and Santoy were state qualifiers last year after placing third in the sectional. They finished 13-15. Bollis is a three-time state qualifier and looks to make it four as he and Santoy will once again be the Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team. Guenther said he expects Bollis and Santoy to advance to state again but said L-P could also get another doubles team and/or a singles player to state as well. “Our sectional has become far more competitive in recent years, so our guys have been putting in the extra time and effort to reach their goal of qualifying,” Guenther said. Krug and Peters played No. 3 doubles last year and will be in the doubles lineup once again. Milota played primarily No. 2 doubles last season. He may return to doubles but could also be a singles player. Sellett and Crane won their singles brackets at the JV conference tournament last year and will be in the mix for varsity singles spots this spring. Moss, Anderson and Castelli will contribute in doubles, while Riley Cetwinski and Nick Olivero also could be in the mix. “I expect us to be extremely competitive in all dual meets,” Guenther said. “We have a deep roster with guys who have all worked hard for this upcoming season. I also expect us to compete for conference and sectional titles.”

La Salle-Peru’s Andrew Bollis returns the ball during an IHSA Class 1A doubles tennis match Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

St. Bede

Coach: Eric Davy

Top returners: Solomon Zhang, jr.; Dominic Fonderolli, jr.; Noah Buck, so.

Key newcomers: Tyler Walsh, jr.; Mark Rudenko, so.; Brax Kim, so.; Isaac Kang, so.; Westin Heersink, so.; Julian Villava, so.

Worth noting: The Bruins return three players from last year’s team that only won one dual. Zhang and Fonderolli will play doubles, while Buck could play either singles or doubles. “I’m hoping Noah’s experience from last year will help his progression as an all-around player,” Davy said. Rudenko will play No. 1 or No. 2 singles, Walsh will play No. 1 or No. 2 doubles, Kim will be at No. 2 doubles, Kang will be at No. 2 or No. 3 doubles, Herrsink will play No. 3 doubles and Villava will play doubles. “I hope with the youth we have on this team we can continue to grow and improve every time we step onto the court.”

Mendota

Coach: Shawn LeRette

Top returners: Cameron Escatel, jr.; Daegan Setchell, sr.; Trekker Klema, sr.; Landon Lee, jr.

Key newcomers: Wyatt Sondgeroth, jr.; Josh Sondgeroth, jr.; B.J. Bresley, jr.; Aiden Star Tucker, jr.

Worth noting: Escatel saw limited time at singles last year, going 2-0. He’ll play No. 1 singles this season, while Setchell will play No. 2 singles after playing doubles most of last season. Klema, Lee, the Sondgeroths, Bresley and Star Tucker are in the mix to play doubles. “These kids like to play tennis so we are just going to see how competitive we can be on a day in and day out basis,” LeRette said. “We have lots of inexperience with varsity tennis so there will be a learning curve. Hopefully, by the end of the season, we will be playing some high quality tennis.”

Princeton

Coach: Connie Lind

Top returners: Tyson Phillips, sr.; Chase Sims, jr.; Ben Anderson, sr.; Michael Ellis, sr.; Asa Gartin, jr.; Josh Orwig, sr.

Key newcomers: Jackson Mason, so.; Landon Davis, so.

Worth noting: The Tigers have high expectations with six of their top eight players returning from last season. “We want to finish the season above .500 and make a run at sectional,” Lind said. Phillips is a two-time state qualifier and 2023 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Player of the Year. He was 18-4 at No 1 singles last season. Sims was 15-2 at No. 2 singles last spring and also has the potential to qualify for state, Lind said. In doubles, Anderson returns to the No. 1 pair and will play with Ellis, Gartin moves to No. 2 from No. 3 and will pair with Mason and Orwig is back at No. 3 and will team with Davis. Mason and Davis were JV singles players last year with Davis also getting some varsity time at No. 3 doubles. Lind said both have converted easily to doubles play.