Track and field: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber takes third in 400 at Prep Top Times

Henry-Midland sophomore Daniella Bumber medaled in two events at the Illinois Prep Top Times Class 1A Meet on Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.

Bumber ran the 400-meter dash in 1:00.44 to place third and ran the 200 in 27.3 seconds to finish seventh.

Bumber also finished 13th in the 60 in 8.18 seconds.

Lily Bosnich

St. Bede sophomore Lily Bosnich and Amboy co-op senior Elly Jones also brought home two medals each.

Bosnich ran the 60 hurdles in a personal best 9.91 seconds to place sixth and also ran a personal best 27.31 to finish eighth in the 200.

Jones placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 10.31 meters and took eighth in the 60 hurdles in 10.05 seconds.

In the boys meet, Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing took 10th in the high jump by clearing 1.78 meters.

Also for the Storm, Andrew Roth took 20th in the 60 hurdles in 9.42 seconds and Brady Hartz finished 21st in the 60 in 7.41 seconds.