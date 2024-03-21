The Mendota boys bowling team poses with its trophy after placing at the Oregon tournament. Mendota's Landon Bauer, Paxton Bauer, Alex Holland and Kooper Novak are 2023-24 NewsTribune boys bowling all-area selections. (Matt Bauer)

A look at the best boys bowlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season.

Haiden Ator

Haiden Ator, St. Bede, jr.: Ator was named the Bruins’ MVP after leading the team with a 184 average. He rolled a 255 high game and a 687 high series.

Landon Bauer

Landon Bauer, Mendota, sr.: The 2023-24 NewsTribune Bowler of the Year had an area-best 215 average. He rolled a pair of 700 series and had nine 600 series. Bauer won the Oregon Hawk Classic and the Brian Hodge Memorial. He placed seventh at the Plainfield North Regional and finished fourth at the Rockford Jefferson Sectional to advance to state for the second year in a row.

Paxton Bauer

Paxton Bauer, Mendota, so.: Bauer had the second-best average in the area at 191. He rolled seven 600 series and had a 279 high game. He had a 1,161 at the Plainfield North Regional to help the Trojans advance to sectional as a team for the first time in school history.

Alex Holland

Alex Holland, Mendota, so.: Holland rolled four 600 series, had a high game of 279 and finished with a 186 average. He placed fifth at the Brian Hodge Memorial and bowled a 1,151 at the Plainfield North Regional to help the Trojans secure the first team sectional berth in program history.

Kooper Novak

Kooper Novak, Mendota, so.: Novak rolled one 700 series and recorded three 600 series. He finished with a 185 average and had a 1,002 at the Plainfield North Regional to help the Trojans advance to sectionals as a team for the first time.

Aaron Siebert

Aaron Siebert, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Siebert led the Cavaliers with a 180 average. He had a 663 high series and a 266 high game. Siebert earned All-Interstate 8 Conference honors. He rolled a 1,034 at the Morton Regional to help the Cavaliers advance to sectionals as a team.