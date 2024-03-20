March 20, 2024
Final girls basketball stat leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season

By Kevin Chlum
Fieldrest's Kaitlyn White sinks a three-point basket over Marquette's Avery Durdan during the Integrated Seed Lady falcon Basketball Classic tournament on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at Flanagan High School.

Fieldrest's Kaitlin White sinks a 3-pointer during a game this season. White led the area in scoring at 19.1 points per game. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the girls basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 202324 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamGamesPointsAverage
St. Bede381,93950.8
Princeton291,40048.3
Fieldcrest321,53548
Bureau Valley301,43747.9
Hall311,37144.2
La Salle-Peru1,28242.7
Putnam County321,32241.3
Henry-Senachwine3032
Earlville3084228.1
Mendota2973225.4

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamGamesPoints allowedAverage
Putnam County321,14235.6
Fieldcrest321,24638.9
Hall311,26140.7
La Salle-Peru301,22440.8
St. Bede381,54141.3
Princeton291,22142.1
Henry-Senachwine3043
Earlville301,36845.6
Bureau Valley301,38546.2
Mendota281,34848.1

POINTS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
White (Fieldcrest)3261019.1
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)3760616.4
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)3248615.2
Salisbury (Bureau Valley)3040913.6
Olson (Earlville)3039813.3
Hatton (Putnam County)3242013.1
Richetta (Putnam County)3242013.1
Davis (Princeton2937813
Driscoll (Princeton)2937512.9
Christiansen (Hall)3139612.8

REBOUNDS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
K. Anderson (Henry)10
Olson (Earlville)302428.1
Sterling (Hall)312397.7
Richetta (Putnam County)322477.7
Wozniak (Hall)312357.6
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)372757.4
Ehm (St. Bede)382727.2
Davis (Princeton)291996.9
Christiansen (Hall)312006.5
Wasmer (Mendota)281836.6
Salisbury (Bureau Valley)301956.5

ASSISTS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
Hatton (Putnam County)321143.6
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)321043.3
Christiansen (Hall)31963.1
Wozniak (Hall)31953.1
Harbison (Henry)2.6
Stoller (Bureau Valley)30762.5
White (Fieldcrest)32772.4
Hermes (St. Bede)38822.2
Driscoll (Princeton)29632.2
Davis (Princeton)29592

STEALS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
Davis (Princeton)291154
Davis (Princeton)291053.6
White (Fieldcrest)321103.4
Olson (Earlville)30993.3
Garcia (Mendota)23683
Christiansen (Hall)31923
Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)2.7
Jesse (Princeton)29782.7
Hatton (Putnam County)32852.7
Fox (Princeton)26742.6

BLOCKS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
Sterling (Hall)31642.1
K. Anderson (Henry)1.6
White (Fieldcrest)32300.9
Cady (Bureau Valley)30280.9

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
St. Bede29-913-1 (Tri-County)
Fieldcrest22-97-5 (HOIC)
Princeton20-99-1 (TRC East)
Putnam County19-138-6 (Tri-County)
Hall15-167-3 (TRC East)
La Salle-Peru14-162-6 (Interstate 8)
Bureau Valley14-165-5 (TRC East)
Henry-Senachwine8-220-14 (Tri-County)
Mendota5-240-10 (TRC East)
Earlville5-252-4 (Little Ten)