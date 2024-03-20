Final girls basketball stat leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season

A look at the girls basketball statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 202324 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Average
|St. Bede
|38
|1,939
|50.8
|Princeton
|29
|1,400
|48.3
|Fieldcrest
|32
|1,535
|48
|Bureau Valley
|30
|1,437
|47.9
|Hall
|31
|1,371
|44.2
|La Salle-Peru
|1,282
|42.7
|Putnam County
|32
|1,322
|41.3
|Henry-Senachwine
|30
|32
|Earlville
|30
|842
|28.1
|Mendota
|29
|732
|25.4
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points allowed
|Average
|Putnam County
|32
|1,142
|35.6
|Fieldcrest
|32
|1,246
|38.9
|Hall
|31
|1,261
|40.7
|La Salle-Peru
|30
|1,224
|40.8
|St. Bede
|38
|1,541
|41.3
|Princeton
|29
|1,221
|42.1
|Henry-Senachwine
|30
|43
|Earlville
|30
|1,368
|45.6
|Bureau Valley
|30
|1,385
|46.2
|Mendota
|28
|1,348
|48.1
POINTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|White (Fieldcrest)
|32
|610
|19.1
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|37
|606
|16.4
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|32
|486
|15.2
|Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
|30
|409
|13.6
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|398
|13.3
|Hatton (Putnam County)
|32
|420
|13.1
|Richetta (Putnam County)
|32
|420
|13.1
|Davis (Princeton
|29
|378
|13
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|29
|375
|12.9
|Christiansen (Hall)
|31
|396
|12.8
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|K. Anderson (Henry)
|10
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|242
|8.1
|Sterling (Hall)
|31
|239
|7.7
|Richetta (Putnam County)
|32
|247
|7.7
|Wozniak (Hall)
|31
|235
|7.6
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|37
|275
|7.4
|Ehm (St. Bede)
|38
|272
|7.2
|Davis (Princeton)
|29
|199
|6.9
|Christiansen (Hall)
|31
|200
|6.5
|Wasmer (Mendota)
|28
|183
|6.6
|Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
|30
|195
|6.5
ASSISTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|Hatton (Putnam County)
|32
|114
|3.6
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|32
|104
|3.3
|Christiansen (Hall)
|31
|96
|3.1
|Wozniak (Hall)
|31
|95
|3.1
|Harbison (Henry)
|2.6
|Stoller (Bureau Valley)
|30
|76
|2.5
|White (Fieldcrest)
|32
|77
|2.4
|Hermes (St. Bede)
|38
|82
|2.2
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|29
|63
|2.2
|Davis (Princeton)
|29
|59
|2
STEALS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|Davis (Princeton)
|29
|115
|4
|Davis (Princeton)
|29
|105
|3.6
|White (Fieldcrest)
|32
|110
|3.4
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|99
|3.3
|Garcia (Mendota)
|23
|68
|3
|Christiansen (Hall)
|31
|92
|3
|Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)
|2.7
|Jesse (Princeton)
|29
|78
|2.7
|Hatton (Putnam County)
|32
|85
|2.7
|Fox (Princeton)
|26
|74
|2.6
BLOCKS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|Sterling (Hall)
|31
|64
|2.1
|K. Anderson (Henry)
|1.6
|White (Fieldcrest)
|32
|30
|0.9
|Cady (Bureau Valley)
|30
|28
|0.9
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|St. Bede
|29-9
|13-1 (Tri-County)
|Fieldcrest
|22-9
|7-5 (HOIC)
|Princeton
|20-9
|9-1 (TRC East)
|Putnam County
|19-13
|8-6 (Tri-County)
|Hall
|15-16
|7-3 (TRC East)
|La Salle-Peru
|14-16
|2-6 (Interstate 8)
|Bureau Valley
|14-16
|5-5 (TRC East)
|Henry-Senachwine
|8-22
|0-14 (Tri-County)
|Mendota
|5-24
|0-10 (TRC East)
|Earlville
|5-25
|2-4 (Little Ten)