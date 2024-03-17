NewsTribune girls soccer preview capsules for the 2024 season

With the 2024 season underway, here’s a look at the La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall, Mendota and Princeton girls soccer teams.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Christin Pappas

Last year’s record: 11-11-2, 2-5 Interstate 8

Top returners: Nica Hein, sr., D; Litzy Lopez, sr., MF; Danica Scoma, sr., MF/F; Katie Sowers, sr., MF; Abigail Poole, MF/F., MF; Vicky Tejada, so., MF/F

Key newcomers: Addie Dawson, fr., D

Worth noting: The Cavaliers return 15 of 16 players from last year’s team, including Scoma, who tied for the Interstate 8 Conference lead in goals with 30 and was NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Sowers, Poole and Tejada are working the wings and sharing the attacking center position. “All are selfless with the ball and create unique opportunities for our offense with their smart play,” Pappas said. Lopez returns after missing her junior season with a knee injury. She was NewsTribune All Area as a freshman and sophomore. “Litzy Lopez returned against Rock Island and made a huge impact with a goal and an assist,” Pappas said. “But it’s her field presence and composure that makes her the biggest threat. Lopez is a true team player. She demands the ball and switches play as a true central midfielder connecting passes and controlling the tempo, which is exactly what we need.” Hein will lead the defense and Dawson is expected to make an impact in the back as well along with Andrea Leyve, Genesis Garcia, Coral Garcia and Melanie Hernandez. Lily Higgins will play keeper. “Defensively, we have a strong, selfless group,” Pappas said. ”They are assertive with Nica and Genesis’ lead and never hold back. Lily Higgins is our keeper and works hard to do what our team needs.”

DePue-Hall

Coach: Jose Meija

Last year’s record: 3-9

Top returners: Lizbeth Paz, sr., F; Veronica Fitzgerald, sr.; Jasmine Morales, sr., F; Kaylee Paz, so. D

Key newcomers: Kassy Lopez, fr., GK

Worth noting: The Little Giants bring back some experience, led by Lizbeth Paz, Fitzgerald and Moraels. “We have quite a few girls back from last year’s team, so they know how to work together,” Meija said. Lizbeth Paz scored 16 goals last year, while Morales tallied two goals last year after moving to forward. “Jasmine Morales had to step into a forward position last year due to having to make some adjustments to our defense,” Meija said. “This year she will go into it with more confidence. Our top scorer will most likely be Lizbeth Paz again, but we hope to see more goals from other players as well.” Meija said Kaylee Paz has shown more confidence in her defensive role, while Lopez is expected to make an impact as she takes over in net. “My goal for the team this year is to hopefully see these underclassmen girls feel more confident with their playing skills,” Meija said. “At the end of the season we are going to have five seniors moving on and that is going to make a difference for our team in the future. As always, I just want these girls to have fun playing this sport and continue to learn more about the skills that each one of them bring to the team.”

Mendota

Coach: Nick Myers

Last year’s record: 9-10-1

Top returners: Crystal Garcia, jr., F; Noemi Arteaga, jr., MF; Kaley Siemer, jr., D; Linnea Escatel, sr., D; Kimberly Cedillo, Sr., D.

Key newcomers: Steph Casas, so.; Janelle Rodriguez, so.; Elaina Reddin, so.; Ariana Sanchez, so.; Litzy Cellis, so.; Amaya Morales, so.; Karen Flores, fr.; Sophia Orozvo, fr.; Julisa Cornel, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans return seven starters from a team that played eventual state runner-up Alleman to a scoreless draw with 8 minutes left in the regional final before losing 2-0. Defense is expected to be a strength for Mendota with three of four starters back, including Siemer, a three-year starter, and four-year starter Escatel. Sanchez takes over in the net after playing keeper for the JV last season. “Our defense should once again be rock solid,” Myers said. “Kaley Siemer reads the ball and other offenses so well and has top-notch speed to track down any forwards who are able to slip past our backline.” Offensively, the Trojans hope to be more diverse after relying heavily on Garcia last year. Garcia scored in every game but two, finishing with 29 goals. Reddin and Arteaga, who both battled injury last year, are expected to contribute goals, while Orozco, Cornel, Rodriguez and Casas also are capable of scoring “This year from the looks of it at practice, we have multiple girls who can put the ball in the back of the net,” Myers said. “That is going to be a breath of fresh air for us. Last year we tried at times to force feed one player and that becomes easy to defend for other teams. This year if teams come in just focusing on stopping Crystal, I think they will struggle against us because we have multiple other girls who are just as dangerous as she is. I am very excited to see our offense this year.” Myers said the regional final loss to Alleman was a “huge confidence booster” for the Trojans, who hope to compete for postseason hardware this season. “The girls are buying into our culture and expectations,” Myers said. “They enjoy soccer and love playing throughout the year. We are not too focused on regular season wins/losses but are more focused on using all of this time to prepare us for postseason and would love another chance at a regional title.”

Princeton

Coach: David Gray

Last year’s record: 3-17

Top returners: Anagrace Isaacson, sr., D; Abbigail Brown, sr., D; Melany Arellano-Garcia, sr., D; Chloe Ostrwoski, so., MF/GK; Maddie Oertel, jr., GK

Worth noting: The Tigresses had a lot of turnover from last season, including losing career goals leader Mariah Hobson. While Princeton will be young, there are some experienced players back. Isaacson and Brown are senior captains and defensive leaders. Arellano-Garcia also is back on defense and Ostrowski played a big role last year and can play multiple positions, while Oertel is back in net. “We do have some important returning players who will have to step up and be leaders,” Gray said. “Many of the new players are going to be strong players.” While the Tigresses are young, they have depth. “The strength of this team will be its depth,” Gray said. “I do not just mean our numbers, but the quality. The girls have already shown an ability to work together and pass very well. I believe that will be our strongest attribute as a team.” Gray said the defense will be a strength early with several key players back. He expects the offense to be strong as well. “I don’t see us having to rely on one strong goal scorer,” Gray said. “We hope that we will have several girls who score many goals.” The Tigresses hope to compete for postseason hardware after winning a sectional in 2021 and a regional in 2022 but losing in the regional semifinals last season. “Our goals are No. 1 to come together and improve throughout the season,” Gray said. “We want to play our best soccer come playoff time. We hope for a strong record and a high seed going into the regional. We want to get back to winning a regional title.”