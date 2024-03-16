NewsTribune softball preview: 5 players to watch in 2024

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt reacts while walking off of the field after defeating Goreville in a Class 1A state semifinal last season. (Scott Anderson)

With the high school softball season underway, here are five players to keep an eye on this spring in the NewsTribune area.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baserunner Isabel Gwaltney slides in to score the game's first run as Henry-Senachwine catcher Kaitlyn Anderson corals the throw home Monday, May 8, 2023, in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Kaitlyn Anderson, jr., Henry-Senachwine

Anderson is a strong defensive catcher for the Mallards as well as an offensive weapon. Last season, she threw out 14 runners trying to steal. At the plate, Anderson hit .521, which ranked second in the area, and finished with 25 RBIs, 19 runs, four triples and three home runs.

L-P's Addie Duttlinger slides under the tag of Ottawa catcher Kendall Lowery to score on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Addie Duttlinger, sr., La Salle-Peru

The St. Louis University recruit will be the leader for the Cavaliers after a stellar junior season. The speedster gets the offense going for L-P as the leadoff hitter. Last year, she hit .472 with an area-best 48 runs scored, 36 steals, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles and three triples. She will play a key role defensively as catcher.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes delivers a pitch to Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A State championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Ella Hermes, sr., St. Bede

Hermes was co-NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year last season after helping the Bruins to a Class 1A state championship. She’s a force in the pitching circle and at the plate. She was 11-1 with 149 strikeouts and an area-best 1.46 ERA last spring. Hermes, who hit .413 with 38 runs, 12 doubles, 14 steals and three triples, will help St. Bede transition to Class 2A.

L-P's Ava Lambert throws to first to get a Kewanee runner on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Ava Lambert, sr., La Salle-Peru

Lambert has one of the area’s most powerful bats as she smacked an area-leading eight home runs last season. She hit .426 with 32 RBIs and 11 doubles. She also is a key piece of L-P’s defense as the team’s shortstop.

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt delivers a pitch to Riverdale on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Reagan Stoudt, sr., St. Bede

The Texas-San Antonio recruit and co-NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year helped lead the Bruins to the Class 1A state title and this year will help St. Bede chase another title in Class 2A. Stoudt was St. Bede’s top offensive weapon last year, batting .505 with six home runs, four triples, 36 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She went 10-2 in the pitching circle with a 2.70 ERA and 138 strikeouts.