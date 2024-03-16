NewsTribune softball preview: 5 players to watch in 2024

With the high school softball season underway, here are five players to keep an eye on this spring in the NewsTribune area.
Kaitlyn Anderson, jr., Henry-Senachwine
Anderson is a strong defensive catcher for the Mallards as well as an offensive weapon. Last season, she threw out 14 runners trying to steal. At the plate, Anderson hit .521, which ranked second in the area, and finished with 25 RBIs, 19 runs, four triples and three home runs.
Addie Duttlinger, sr., La Salle-Peru
The St. Louis University recruit will be the leader for the Cavaliers after a stellar junior season. The speedster gets the offense going for L-P as the leadoff hitter. Last year, she hit .472 with an area-best 48 runs scored, 36 steals, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles and three triples. She will play a key role defensively as catcher.
Ella Hermes, sr., St. Bede
Hermes was co-NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year last season after helping the Bruins to a Class 1A state championship. She’s a force in the pitching circle and at the plate. She was 11-1 with 149 strikeouts and an area-best 1.46 ERA last spring. Hermes, who hit .413 with 38 runs, 12 doubles, 14 steals and three triples, will help St. Bede transition to Class 2A.
Ava Lambert, sr., La Salle-Peru
Lambert has one of the area’s most powerful bats as she smacked an area-leading eight home runs last season. She hit .426 with 32 RBIs and 11 doubles. She also is a key piece of L-P’s defense as the team’s shortstop.
Reagan Stoudt, sr., St. Bede
The Texas-San Antonio recruit and co-NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year helped lead the Bruins to the Class 1A state title and this year will help St. Bede chase another title in Class 2A. Stoudt was St. Bede’s top offensive weapon last year, batting .505 with six home runs, four triples, 36 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She went 10-2 in the pitching circle with a 2.70 ERA and 138 strikeouts.