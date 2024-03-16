Princeton's Ace Christiansen is the 2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Wrestler of the Year. He led the area in wins with 39 and had the area's best finish at state by placing third in Class 1A at 138 pounds. (Scott Anderson)

It was all about making it back.

After qualifying for the IHSA state wrestling tournament his freshman year, Ace Christiansen only got to watch it from the seats last year.

He made it back to state in a big way this year.

The Princeton junior 138-pounder won the most matches (39), had the most takedowns (93) and placed the highest (third) of any other area wrestler.

For all he accomplished this season, he is the 2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Wrestler of the Year. He also won the honor as a freshman in 2021-22.

“Especially not making it out of sectionals last year, it was a big deal to get back there and do well in it,” Christiansen said. “It was pretty disappointing, especially coming out and doing pretty well as a freshman and not even qualifying. I felt like I needed to get back there for sure. It was pretty motivating.”

“Not making it to the state tournament a year ago I think made him look back and not want to take anything for granted. It pushed him all season and it paid off,” PHS coach Steve Amy said. “Hopefully, with him having the success he had and knowing how close he was only adds fuel to the fire this offseason.”

Looking back, Christiansen said he was probably not in the right mindset to perform well at sectional last year. He made sure it didn’t happen again and put in a lot of work to get there.

“Keep grinding in the wrestling room and put in extra time,” he said. “We’d come in on Sundays with Augustus (Swanson) and a few of the other guys and roll around a little and I think that helped a lot, too.”

He won his first match at state handedly 8-1 and took the next 2-1 by ultimate tiebreaker.

Christiansen fell to Vandalia sophomore Dillon Hinton 8-2 in the semifinals and set his course to the medal stand.

He got there by defeating Illini Bluffs senior Ian O’Connor 3-1 and then edged Sandwich freshman Cooper Corder 5-4 by another ultimate tiebreaker for third place. That win avenged two close losses to Corder in the title matches at regional and sectional.

Those matches top his favorite moments of the season.

“Went in to overtime three times down there and winning some big matches was pretty cool,” he said.

Amy said Christiansen really came on strong at state.

“Ace had a really good season, but a great state series,” he said. “He won some really tough matches throughout the state tournament and it says a lot about how hard he has worked over the years to get to where he is today.

“We knew all along he was talented enough to place high, but I feel he started to believe and we saw that with his determination in all of those overtime matches. Having that ‘refuse to lose’ mentality and truly enjoying what you are doing is the key to doing well at the state tournament.”

Bragging rights

Christiansen had some extra motivation to place high at state. He matched his brother Augie’s third-place finish of a year ago and one-upped his dad, Aaron, who placed fourth in 1995.

“I couldn’t let him do too much better than me. I came back and tied him,” he said. “It feels good. Augie beat him (their dad) last year. I was like, ‘I got to top both of them.’ I’ve got a year to do it.”

Christiansen said his dad has definitely heard all about the boys passing him up.

“He just laughs it off. He can’t take it,” Christiansen said with a laugh.

Wrestling is no doubt in Christiansen’s blood with his father, brother and uncle competing ahead of him, and having done it for so long it’s become second nature.

“Kind of just become a habit really,” he said. “You got it in you. A lot of times that’s all you think about sometimes from doing it so long and staying with it.”

Christiansen scored his 100th career win this year and will continue to climb up the leader board next year, now with 115.

“100 wins was a big deal. That’s what you work for. There’s only so many people that get it in a year. It’s cool,” Christiansen said.

He will take aim on becoming No. 2 or 3 on the Tigers’ all-time wins list behind Ty Taylor, who won 166 from 2004-08. Tiger greats Ryne Bird (1999-03) with 160 and Kristian Wahlgren (1990-94) at 147 and Kipp Wahlgren (1986-90) at 145 are also lofty targets, a list boasting two state champions and two state runners-up.

Christiansen wants to not only make it back to state next year, he wants to take it a step farther.

“I just want to get right back there, for sure and do better. Hopefully, win that semifinal match and punch your ticket into the finals,” he said.