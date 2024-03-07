Max Kirbach resigns as Henry baseball coach

Henry-Senachwine baseball coach Max Kirbach is interviewed after the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan University Supersectional last season. Kirbach stepped down as head coach at Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Last spring, Max Kirbach took over as the head baseball coach at his alma mater and guided Henry-Senachwine to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A state tournament.

It was the first state trophy in school history in any sport.

“It means a great deal to me to be a part of school history,” Kirbach said. “The town support was amazing, and I will never forget that. Credit goes out, first and foremost, to the players for their performance and the skills it took to get to a state final game. Secondly, the coaches - Randy Westerdahl, Austin Price, Will Meachum and Ted Rowe - put in the hard work and extra hours it takes to have a successful season.

“Finally, once again, the part that meant the most to me was the community and fan support throughout the entire season.”

Due to a change in circumstances for his family, Kirbach decided to step down as head coach after one historic season.

“My wife is a super mom and has done the bulk of the work with our children during all the baseball seasons that I have been a part of,” Kibach said. “With her getting a job in a different school district and our children getting more involved in activities, I decided to put family first.”

Kirbach will remain as a health, driver education and accelerated physical education teacher at Henry and will stay on as the school’s golf coach.

He also will serve as a volunteer assistant for the baseball team under new coach Ted Rowe, who was an assistant on last year’s state squad.

Kirbach said he’s not sure if he’ll be a head baseball coach again in the future.

“I do not know what the future holds in terms of coaching, but look forward to more time with my family,” Kirbach said.