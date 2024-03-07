Max Kirbach resigns as Henry baseball coach

Last spring, Max Kirbach took over as the head baseball coach at his alma mater and guided Henry-Senachwine to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A state tournament.
It was the first state trophy in school history in any sport.
“It means a great deal to me to be a part of school history,” Kirbach said. “The town support was amazing, and I will never forget that. Credit goes out, first and foremost, to the players for their performance and the skills it took to get to a state final game. Secondly, the coaches - Randy Westerdahl, Austin Price, Will Meachum and Ted Rowe - put in the hard work and extra hours it takes to have a successful season.
“Finally, once again, the part that meant the most to me was the community and fan support throughout the entire season.”
Due to a change in circumstances for his family, Kirbach decided to step down as head coach after one historic season.
“My wife is a super mom and has done the bulk of the work with our children during all the baseball seasons that I have been a part of,” Kibach said. “With her getting a job in a different school district and our children getting more involved in activities, I decided to put family first.”
Kirbach will remain as a health, driver education and accelerated physical education teacher at Henry and will stay on as the school’s golf coach.
He also will serve as a volunteer assistant for the baseball team under new coach Ted Rowe, who was an assistant on last year’s state squad.
Kirbach said he’s not sure if he’ll be a head baseball coach again in the future.
“I do not know what the future holds in terms of coaching, but look forward to more time with my family,” Kirbach said.