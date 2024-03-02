NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Jozia Johnson

Fieldcrest senior Jozia Johnson played a key role in helping the Knights claim the program’s 15th regional championship the week of Feb. 26.

Johnson scored 15 points in the regional semifinal and had 17 points in the regional championship.

“Jozia was key in our regional title run,” Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn said. “He is an elite on-ball defender. Jozia shot the ball exceptionally well and sparked key runs that pushed us to both regional victories.”

For his performance, Johnson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Johnson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Johnson: Seventh grade. I enjoyed playing with my friends at the park but just never got into it until then.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Johnson: My team and coaches make it very fun.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Johnson: I feel that I’m not selfish and don’t really care about points and share the ball with my teammates. Also, my defense.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Johnson: The game at Alton Marquette in football this year.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever played against?

Johnson: Anyone who was a senior my freshman year.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Johnson: Jamaica.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Johnson: Tacos.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Johnson: The Simpsons.

What are your plans after high school?

Johnson: Continue schooling and I’m not sure yet if I want to continue playing sports.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Johnson: I feel like I played very well. Shots fell very good but I can always do better than before.