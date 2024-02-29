Girls basketball: St. Bede sisters enjoying state run together

St. Bede's Quinn McClain (right) runs to hug her sister, Lili McClain (left), after the Bruins beat Serena 50-48 in the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Sectional final. “It’s so special,” Lili McClain said about experiencing the state run with Quinn. “There’s no one else I’d rather go to state with. I love her so much.” (Scott Anderson)

After the St. Bede girls basketball team edged Serena 50-48 in a thriller in the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Sectional championship, Lili McClain and Quinn McClain ran to each other and embraced in celebration.

“Probably after the Serena game when we went up to each other and hugged each other first,” Quinn McClain said about her favorite memory with her sister during the Bruins’ postseason run.

Quinn, a junior, and Lili, a sophomore, have experienced St. Bede’s historic run to state together as they helped the Bruins set a school record for wins and reach the final four for the first time in school history.

“It’s so special,” Lili McClain said. “There’s no one else I’d rather go to state with. I love her so much.”

Both McClains, who have played on the same basketball team only this season and last season, have played key roles for the Bruins.

Lili McClain is the team’s starting point guard. She’s averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Quinn McClain has been a key player off the bench for the Bruins, averaging 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

“I love it,” Quinn McClain said about playing with Lili. “She gets to have her starting spot, and I’m very proud that she earned it.”

The McClains are one of two sets of sisters on the Bruins’ roster along with Ali and Lily Bosnich.

With Ali Bosnich being a senior and Lily Bosnich being a sophomore, the sisters haven’t played on many teams together growing up.

“It’s a dream come true,” Lily Bosnich said. “She’s my biggest inspiration for everything, and I just love her. I’m so glad we got to experience this.”

Both Bosnichs are starters for the Bruins.

Ali Bosnich leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She poured in a game-high 26 points in the Bruins’ 70-54 win over Ida Crown in the Harvest Christian Supersectional in which she eclipsed 1,000 career points.

Lily Bosnich is averaging 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

During the post-supersectional celebration, Ali and Lily Bosnich got a photo together along with older sister Lia, a former St. Bede standout, with the supersectional plaque and Ali’s commemorative 1,000-point ball.

Ali Bosnich said the postseason run with her sister is an experience she’ll cherish.

“It’s awesome,” Ali Bosnich said. “She’s my best friend, and having her as a teammate will always be a memory I’ll hold in my heart.”