Fieldcrest, Earlville advance to regional final: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 59, Herscher 41: Connor Reichman scored a game-high 18 points Wednesday to lead the No. 1-seeded Knights to a win over the No. 10 Tigers in a Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinal in Kankakee.

Jozia Johnson scored 15 points for Fieldcrest (31-1), which advances to play No. 4 Bishop McNamara in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Fightin’ Irish advanced with a 64-49 win over No. 6 Clifton Central in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

Earlville 93, Yorkville Christian 73: Griffin Cook poured in 29 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders to a win over the No. 5 Mustangs in a Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional semifinal in Aurora.

Ryan Browder had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Adam Waite contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds and Trenton Fruit finished with 15 points.

Earlville (28-4) advances to play No. 2 Aurora Christian in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles advanced with a 73-39 win over Hinckley-Big Rock in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Seneca 67, Mendota 42: The No. 9-seeded Trojans lost to the No. 2 Fighting Irish in a Class 2A Hall Regional semifinal in Spring Valley.

The Trojans finish 14-19.