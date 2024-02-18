L-P co-op swimming places fourth at sectional: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SWIMMING

At Peoria: The La Salle-Peru co-op placed fourth at the Peoria Richwoods Sectional on Saturday but did not have any swimmers advance to the state meet.

Galesburg won the sectional title with 331 points, followed by Dunlap (201.5), Sterling (161) and the Cavaliers (142).

L-P’s Brian Lowery placed third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.65 and finished fourth in the 100 butterfly in 57.19 seconds, while Chris Lowery took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.16.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Moraine Valley 87, IVCC 81: The Eagles dropped a nonconference game in Palos Hills.