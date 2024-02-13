Putnam County falls in regional semi: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Putnam County's Gabby Doyle sinks a 3-point basket over Amboy's Elly Jones during the Class 1A Regional semifinal game on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at Marquette in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy 52, Putnam County 43: The No. 5-seeded Panthers cut a 12-point deficit after three quarters down to four with less than three minutes left but couldn’t complete the comeback against the No. 3 Clippers in a Class 1A Marquette Regional semifinal Monday in Ottawa.

“You can’t dig yourself that big of a hole,” Putnam County coach Jared Sale said. “You’re absolutely emptying the tank to try to get back into it. We had a two-point second quarter. It’s postseason. You can’t afford to have a six-minute stretch where you don’t score a bucket. I thought we played super hard to get back into it. We knocked down some big shots. But it’s just way too difficult to dig yourself out of a 14-point hole.”

Maggie Richetta scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Putnam County (19-13), while Gabby Doyle hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Ava Hatton contributed nine points and seven boards.

Putnam County's Esmeralda Avila forces a jump ball with Amboy's Kiera Karlson during the Class 1A Regional semifinal game on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at Marquette High School. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 54, Lexington 49: Eddie Lorton scored a game-high 18 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Nathan Cook and Connor Reichman had 12 points each for Fieldcrest (28-1, 10-0 HOIC). The Knights are one win away from tying the school record for wins in a season.

Earlville 72, Woodland 39: Griffin Cook had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Ryan Browder scored 25 points and six assists for Earlville (25-3), while Adam Waite added 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The Red Raiders matched the program record for wins in a season that was set in 1937-38.

Newman 70, Mendota 59: Aden Tillman scored 17 points as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Isaiah Nanez had 15 points for Mendota, while Cale Strouss added 10 points.

Byron 87, Bureau Valley 52: The Storm lost a nonconference game in Byron.