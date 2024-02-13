Putnam County falls in regional semi: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amboy 52, Putnam County 43: The No. 5-seeded Panthers cut a 12-point deficit after three quarters down to four with less than three minutes left but couldn’t complete the comeback against the No. 3 Clippers in a Class 1A Marquette Regional semifinal Monday in Ottawa.
“You can’t dig yourself that big of a hole,” Putnam County coach Jared Sale said. “You’re absolutely emptying the tank to try to get back into it. We had a two-point second quarter. It’s postseason. You can’t afford to have a six-minute stretch where you don’t score a bucket. I thought we played super hard to get back into it. We knocked down some big shots. But it’s just way too difficult to dig yourself out of a 14-point hole.”
Maggie Richetta scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Putnam County (19-13), while Gabby Doyle hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Ava Hatton contributed nine points and seven boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 54, Lexington 49: Eddie Lorton scored a game-high 18 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Nathan Cook and Connor Reichman had 12 points each for Fieldcrest (28-1, 10-0 HOIC). The Knights are one win away from tying the school record for wins in a season.
Earlville 72, Woodland 39: Griffin Cook had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Ryan Browder scored 25 points and six assists for Earlville (25-3), while Adam Waite added 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
The Red Raiders matched the program record for wins in a season that was set in 1937-38.
Newman 70, Mendota 59: Aden Tillman scored 17 points as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Isaiah Nanez had 15 points for Mendota, while Cale Strouss added 10 points.
Byron 87, Bureau Valley 52: The Storm lost a nonconference game in Byron.