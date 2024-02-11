Hall, Fieldcrest advance in regional play: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 58, Mendota 40: Charlie Pellegrini scored a career-high 19 points to lead the No. 7-seeded Red Devils to a win over the No. 12 Trojans in a Class 2A Hall Regional quarterfinal Saturday in Spring Valley.

Ella Sterling had 12 points and McKenna Christiansen and Kennedy Wozniak added 11 points each for Hall (15-15), which will play No. 3 Morrison in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Ava Eddy had 21 points and three steals for Mendota (4-23).

Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 38: Kaitlin White scored 23 points as the No. 6-seeded Knights beat the No. 8 Titans in a Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinal in Minonk.

Macy Gochanour had 16 points and Aliah Celis added 11 for Fieldcrest (23-8), which advances to face No. 2 Bloomington Central Catholic in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Morris 50, La Salle-Peru 41: Kaylee Abens scored 16 points as the No. 7-seeded Cavaliers lost to No. 6 Morris in a Class 3A Morris Regional quarterfinal in Morris.

Elli Sines had 13 points for L-P (14-15), while Jasmine Garman contributed nine points.

Rock Falls 59, Bureau Valley 47: Kate Stoller scored 13 points as the No. 6-seeded Storm were upset by the No. 8 Rockets in a Class 2A Alleman Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Taylor Neuhalfen added 12 points for Bureau Valley (14-16).

Roanoke-Benson 31, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 22: The No. 10-seeded Mallards lost to the No. 8 Rockets in a Class 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional quarterfinal in Roanoke.

Newark 56, Earlville 24: The No. 11-seeded Red Raiders saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 8 Norsemen in a Class 1A Earlville Regional quarterfinal in Newark.

GIRLS BOWLING

At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru’s bid for a third consecutive trip to the state tournament fell short at the Sycamore Sectional at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

The Cavaliers racked up 5,593 pins to finish sixth. The top four teams advanced.

No area individuals earned a berth to state.

St. Bede’s Aubree Acuncius finished 21st with a 1,195 six-game series and L-P’s Olivia Weber was 23rd with a 1,192.

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 77, Sterling 61: Seth Adams scored 26 points as the Cavaliers earned their 20th win of the season with a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Josh Senica added 18 points for L-P.

St. Bede 69, Dwight 68: Kaden Newman scored 21 points to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Kaden Nauman had 11 points for St. Bede, while Logan Pothoff added 10 points.

St. Bede 71, DePue 53: Kaden Newman scored 18 points as the Bruins earned a nonconference win in Peru.

Alex Ankiewicz contributed 10 points for St. Bede.

Mendota 82, Oregon 72: The Trojans picked up a nonconference win in Oregon.

Princeton 61, Winnebago 35: The Tigers earned a nonconference win in Winnebago.

Dakota 64, LaMoille 29: Tyler Billhorn scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Lions lost a nonconference game in LaMoille.

Orion 63, Bureau Valley 62: The Storm fell short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.

Indian Creek 55, Henry-Senachwine 18: The Mallards lost to the host Timberwolves in the Indian Creek Shootout in Shabbona.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

South Suburban 94, IVCC 68: Roko Jurasovic scored 24 points as the Eagles lost to No. 3-ranked South Suburban in Oglesby.

Scooby Watson and Wade Sims each had 14 points for IVCC, while Qu’amar Hobbs added 10 points.