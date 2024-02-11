Boys basketball regional pairings: Fieldcrest earns No. 1 seed

Fieldcrest's Nathan Cook looks to pass the ball during a game earlier this season. The Knights earned the No. 1 seed in their sub-sectional. (Scott Anderson)

The Fieldcrest boys basketball team secured the No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional and will compete in the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional.

The Knights (26-1) open the postseason at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 against the winner of No. 10 Herscher and No. 11 Momence. The title game is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

At the 2A Hall Regional, No. 9 Mendota will play No. 7 Hall in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. The winner advances to play No. 2 Seneca at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. The title game is 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

At the 2A Erie-Prophetstown Regional, No. 5 Bureau Valley hosts No. 12 Erie-Prophetstown in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 with the winner moving on to play No. 4 Princeton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. The title game is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

In Class 3A, La Salle-Peru earned a No. 5 seed and will play in the Sterling Regional. The Cavaliers will play No. 3 Dixon in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 Sterling and No. 8 Ottawa in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

In Class 1A, Earlville is a No. 3 seed and will play in the Aurora Christian Regional. The Red Raiders play No. 13 Mooseheart in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 in Earlville. The winner faces the winner between No. 5 Yorkville Christian and No. 12 Gardner-South Wilmington in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. The titel game is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

No. 10 St. Bede, No. 11 LaMoille and No. 12 DePue will play in the 1A Wethersfield Regional.

In the quarterfinals, the Bruins travel to No. 9 Galva at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, the Lions play at No. 6 Wethersfield at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 and the Little Giants will travel to No. 3 Fulton at 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

The semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 21 with the title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

Putnam County is a No. 14 seed and will play at Abingdon-Avon in the 1A ROWVA Regional at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. The semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 21 and the title game is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

Henry-Senachwine is a No. 14 seed in the 1A Brimfield Regional and will play at No. 4 Peoria Heights at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. The semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 21 and the title game is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.