Fieldcrest boys basketball earns 25th win: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 69, Roanoke-Benson 46: Brady Ruestman scored 17 points Thursday as the Knights earned their 25th victory of the season with a nonconference win in Roanoke.

Nathan Cook had 14 points for Fieldcrest (25-1), while Eddie Lorton added 13 points.

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 66, Tremont 58: Kaitlin White poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Tremont.

Macy Gochanour scored 27 points for Fieldcrest (22-8).

Amboy 45, Earlville 20: Madyson Olson had six points, three rebounds and three steals as the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference game in Earlville.

Peoria Heights 56, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 21: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Peoria Heights in their regular-season finale.

Men’s basketball

IVCC 57, Carl Sandburg 54: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 18 points as the Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Galesburg.

Roko Jurasovic had 15 points for IVCC, while Scooby Watson added eight points.