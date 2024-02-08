Bureau Valley’s Kate Salisbury scores 1,000th career point: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Erie-Prophetstown 49, Bureau Valley 41: Kate Salisbury scored 20 points Wednesday to surpass 1,000 career points in the Storm’s Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Manlius.

Hall 47, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 14: McKenna Christiansen and Ella Sterling each scored 11 points as the Red Devils finished the regular season with a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Natalia Zamora had nine points for Hall, while Kennedy Wozniak and Charlie Pellegrini each added seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, St. Bede 50: Alex Ankiewicz scored 11 points as the Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference game in Washburn.