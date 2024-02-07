L-P boys basketball wins in OT: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 57, Minooka 50 (OT): The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win in overtime Tuesday in La Salle.

L-P improved to 18-7.

Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell 27: Dallas Cook scored 14 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Brady Ruestman and Jozia Johnson had 10 points each for Fieldcrest (24-1, 8-0 HOIC).

Kewanee 56, Mendota 48: Izaiah Nanez scored 15 points as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Aden Tillman had 14 points for Mendota, while Cale Strouss added 12 points.

Henry-Senachwine 67, DePue 30: The Mallards cruised to a nonconference victory in DePue.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newark 47, Putnam County 44: Ava Hatton scored a game-high 21 points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Newark.

Hatton moved into third place on PC’s career scoring list with 1,432 points, surpassing Lori Rebholz.

Maggie Richetta contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds for PC.

Harvest Christian 57, Earlville 25: Nevaeh Sansone had 11 points and five rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Elgin.

Madyson Olson contributed eight points and 12 rebounds.