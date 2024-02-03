Girls basketball: St. Bede earns No. 2 seed in sub-sectional

St. Bede's Lili McClain eyes the hoop as Putnam County's Eme Bouxsein defends during the Tri-County Conference Tournament championship game at Henry-Senachwine High School. (Scott Anderson)

The St. Bede girls basketball team earned a No. 2 seed in its sub-sectional and will play in the Class 1A Marquette Regional.

The Bruins open the postseason at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 7 Gardner-South Wilmington and No. 6 Marquette. Also Monday, No. 5 Putnam County will play No. 3 Amboy at 7:30 p.m.

The title game is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Also in 1A, Earlville is hosting a regional as a No. 11 seed but must travel to No. 8 Newark for a quarterfinal on Saturday, Feb. 10. The winner plays No. 4 Ashton-Franklin Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn is a No. 10 seed and will play at No. 8 Roanoke-Benson in the 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional on Saturday, Feb. 10. The winner plays No. 1 Peoria Heights at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12.

In sub-sectional A of the Class 2A Oregon Sectional, Princeton is the No. 4 seed, Bureau Valley is No. 6, Hall is No. 7 and Mendota is No. 12.

At the Hall Regional, Mendota plays at Hall on Saturday, Feb. 10 with the winner playing No. 3 Morrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 13. The title game is at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

At the Alleman Regional, Bureau Valley hosts No. 8 Rock Falls on Saturday, Feb. 10 with the winner moving on to face No. 1 Alleman at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. Princeton plays the winner of No. 11 Oregon at No. 5 Erie-Prophetstown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The title game is at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Also in 2A, Fieldcrest is hosting a regional as a No. 6 seed. The Knights play No. 8 El Paso-Gridley at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in a quarterfinal with the winner advancing to play No. 2 Bloomington Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. The title game is 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

In Class 3A, La Salle-Peru is a No. 7 seed and will play at No. 6 Morris in a Morris Regional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The winner will face No. 2 Bloomington at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12. The title game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.