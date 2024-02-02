St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County earn conference wins: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St Bede 57, Midland 33: Ali Bosnich and Ella Hermes scored 13 points each as the Bruins won a Tri-County Conference game in Varna.

Lily Bosnich had 10 points for St. Bede (22-7), while Ashlyn Ehm added eight points.

Hall 56, Kewanee 35: Ella Sterling scored 20 points to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

McKenna Christiansen had 18 points for Hall (12-14, 7-3 TRC East), while Charlie Pellegrini added nine points.

Putnam County 46, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 28: Ava Hatton scored a game-high 17 points to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Gabby Doyle had 12 points for PC (19-9), while Maggie Richetta contributed six points and nine rebounds.

Mendota 42, Somonauk 38: Laylie Denault had 12 points, four steals and three rebounds as the Trojans earned a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Ella Martin had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals for Mendota, while Grace Wasmer added seven points, six steals and 13 rebounds.

Princeton 45, Newman 39: Camryn Driscoll scored a game-high 23 points as the Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Keighley Davis added 11 points for Princeton (17-7, 7-1 TRC East).

Lexington 58, Fieldcrest 39: Macy Gochanour scored 17 points as the Knights fell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Kaitlin White had 10 points for Fieldcrest (20-8).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 103, Benedictine JV 86: Kamarr Evans scored 23 points to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Others in double figures for IVCC (10-12) were Wade Sims with 19 points, Scooby Watson with 17, Qu’amar Hobbs with 16 and Roko Jurasovic with 10.