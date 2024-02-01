Madyson Olson sets Earlville career scoring record: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinckley-Big Rock 41, Earlville 23: Madyson Olson scored 12 points to become the all-time leading scorer in program history as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game Wednesday in Earlville.

Olson, who also had five rebounds and two assists, broke the old record of 1,159 points held by Elizabeth Browder.

Nevaeh Sansone contributed four points and five rebounds for Earlville.

WRESTLING

Ottawa 47, La Salle-Peru 30: The Cavaliers dropped a dual in La Salle.

Kiely Domyancich (106 pounds), Austin Herron (113), Caleb Plut (150), Zach Pocivasek (157), Walter Haage (165) and Caeden Small (190) picked up wins for L-P.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 52, Bureau Valley 50: The Trojans outscored the Storm 12-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Aden Tillman scored 20 points for Mendota, while Cale Strouss contributed 13 points.