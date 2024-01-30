L-P girls bowling wins third straight I8 tournament: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

GIRLS BOWLING

At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru knocked down 6,769 pins Monday to win their third consecutive Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Mardi Gras Lanes.

Olivia Weber led the Cavaliers with a 1,273 six-game series, including a 345 high game.

Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 1,176 series, including a 248 high game, for L-P, while Camryn Perra contributed a 1,139 series, including a career-best 251 game.

Streator 1,204, Mendota 1,186: The Trojans lost a match at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 57, Roanoke-Benson 47: Alex Ankiewicz scored 14 points to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Mason Ross added 13 points for St. Bede.

Hall 55, Putnam County 53: The Red Devils edged the Panthers in a nonconference game in Granville.

Serena 84, DePue 32: The No. 9-seeded Little Giants lost to the No. 1 Huskers in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Somonauk.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 59, Lexington 45: Kaitlin White scored 22 points as the Knights earned their 20th win of the season with a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Colfax.

Macy Gochanour had 15 points for Fieldcrest (20-7), while Aliah Celis added eight points.

Marquette 43, Putnam County 40: Ava Hatton scored 13 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Maggie Richetta added 12 points for PC.

Serena 53, Earlville 18: The Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

WRESTLING

Princeton 72, Mendota 12: Ace Christiansen (138 pounds), Michael Kurth (150), Grayson Rockey (175), Eli Berlin (190), Ian Morris (215) and Cade Odell (285) won by pin as the Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference victory.

Gavin Evans won by pin at 144 for the Trojans.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 90, Olive Harvey 87 (OT): Scooby Watson scored 27 points to help the Eagles to an overtime win in a nonconference game in Chicago.

Wade Sims had 25 points for IVCC (9-11), while Roko Jurasovic contributed 14 points