Griffin Cook notches triple-double in Earlville win: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 61, Somonauk 48: Griffin Cook recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while also swiping five steals Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.

Adam Waite had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for Earlville (17-1, 5-0 LTC). Trenton Fruit scored 13 points.

Fieldcrest 54, Heyworth 33: Jozia Johnson scored 17 points as the No. 2-seeded Knights rolled to a victory over the No. 7 Hornets in a McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Eddie Lorton contributed 13 points for Fieldcrest, which advances to play No. 3 Tri-Valley in a semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday in Bloomington. The Vikings advanced with a 60-45 win over No. 6 Flanagan-Cornell in the quarterfinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Somonauk-Leland 29, Earlville 21: Madyson Olson had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals as the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 4 Bobcats in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Shabbona.

Natalie Hall contribute three points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Earlville, which will play in the consolation final at 5 p.m. Friday.