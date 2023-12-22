Fieldcrest girls win nonconference game: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 53, Olympia 33: Macy Gochanour scored 20 points Thursday as the Knights rolled to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Kaitlin White contributed 13 points for Fieldcrest (10-4).

Sandwich 34, Earlville 24: Natalie Hall scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Red Raiders dropped a nonconference game in Sandwich.

Amboy 51, Bureay Valley 40: The Storm lost in a nonconference game in Amboy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Falls 70, Mendota 54: Cale Strouss and Aden Tillman scored 15 points each as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Rock Falls.

Dixon 60, Princeton 43: Jordan Reinhardt hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as the Tigers lost a nonconference game in Dixon.

Daniel Sousa had 10 points and six rebounds for Princeton.

WRESTLING

At Mendota: The Trojans split a triangular at home, beating Streator 42-36 and losing to Ottawa 60-24.

Against the Bulldogs, Trayvon Rucker (132 pounds) and Nate Giberson (285) recorded pins for Mendota, while Gavin Evans (144), Reyli Sandoval (165) and Angil Serrano (285) won by pin against the Pirates.

WEDNESDAY RESULT

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,404, Plano 2,362: Kooper Novak rolled a 712 series, including a 274 high game, to lead the Trojans to a victory at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

Paxton Bauer bowled a 652 series for Mendota, while Landon Bauer added a 595 series.