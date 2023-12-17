Three Princeton wrestlers crowned champions at Dewitt, Iowa: BCR roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Wrestling

At Dewitt, Iowa: Princeton ventured into Iowa and brought home three first-place finishes from the Saber Invitational in Dewitt, Iowa on Saturday.

The Tigers finished third as a team in the 14-team field, 12 from the Hawkeye state.

Champions on the day were Augustus Swanson (106), Ace Christiansen (138) and Cade Odell (275).

Cade Odell

The Tigers also got thirds from Kaydin Gibson (126) and Casey Etheridge (165) and sixths from Jaydon Cooke (120), Preston Arkels (157) and Ian Morris (215).

Girls basketball

Princeton 52, Newark 49: Camryn Driscoll hit three clutch free throws to lift the Tigresses to a 52-49 win over Newark in the Ottawa Holiday Tournament on Saturday

In other tournament games, L-P beat Pontiac 50-35, Morris beat Newark 52-30, IVC beat Streator 30-25, Metamora beat Prairie Central 52-17, Canton beat Pontiac 65-36 and Ottawa defeated IVC 45-24.

The Tigresses will return to play Morris at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The tournament finals will be played on Friday.

Sherrard 33, Hall 25: The Red Devils played the Tigers even through three quarters, but slipped in the fourth quarter in a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.

“Good effort from our girls, especially on the defensive end. We won the middle two quarters,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said.

McKenna Christiansen led the Red Devils with 13 points and Ella Sterling added eight.

Alleman 49, Annawan 37: The battle of two state-ranked teams saw the No. 6 2A ranked Pioneers beat the No. 4 1A ranked Bravettes on their home court.

Zoey Vance led Annawan with 11 points and Bella VanOpDorp added 10.

Serena 46, Putnam County 38: The Panthers led after three quarters, but couldn’t hold off the Huskers in a nonconference game in Serena.

Ava Hatton led PC with 19 points and Maggie Richetta added 10.

Boys basketball

Rochelle 70, Princeton 62 (OT): Down 45-40, the Hubs (3-6) rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and outscored the Tigers 15-7 in the extra frame for the win over their former NCIC rival.

Jordan Reinhardt and Noah LaPorte each had 18 points for the Tigers, who led 36-31 at the half, and DJ Sousa added 13.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Tigers (7-5).

Annawan 52, ROWVA-WIlliamsfield 49: The Braves opened Lincoln Trail Conference play with a win on the road. The Braves (10-1) got balanced scoring from Tommy Covington with 12 points, Maddux Heitzler with 11, Brady Heitzler with 10 and Drew Wise with eight.