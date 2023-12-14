Earlville’s Griffin Cook reaches 1,000 points: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 61, St. Bede 39: Griffin Cook scored 19 points Wednesday to reach 1,000 career points and lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Peru. He also had seven assists and seven steals.

Ryan Browder had 18 points for Earlville (10-0), while Adam Waite contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

Mason Ross led the Bruins with 10 points.

Woodland 63, LaMoille 42: Tyler Billhorn had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Lions lost a nonconference game in LaMoille.

Brayden Klein had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals for LaMoille, while Tate Sundberg added nine points and four rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 53, Earlville 14: Ella Hermes scored 14 points as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Lily Bosnich had 10 points and Ali Bosnich added nine points for St. Bede.

Putnam County 47, Stark County 20: Ava Hatton had 12 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Esmeralda Avila scored 10 points for PC (11-2), while Maggie Richetta had nine points and 12 rebounds and Gabby Doyle contributed eight points and five assists.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,222, Morris 2,328: Olivia Weber rolled a 668 series, including a 240 high game, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Echo Lanes in Morris.

Makenzie Hamilton bowled a 569 series for L-P, while Camryn Perra added a 536 series.

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,284, Ottawa 3,063: Kooper Novak bowled a 623 series to help the Trojans to a victory at Dettore’s Town Lanes in Ottawa.

Landon Bauer rolled a 577 series for Mendota, while Paxton Bauer contributed a 552 series.