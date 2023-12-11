Volleyball: PC’s Maggie Richetta signs with Sauk Valley

Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta will continue her volleyball career at Sauk Valley College.
The NewsTribune and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year recently signed with the Skyhawlks at PCHS
She was second in the area in kills (3.4 per set) and blocks (0.9), third in digs (4.7) and tied for seventh in aces (0.6 ), leading the Panthers to 23 wins and a regional final appearance.
Richetta will join a Skyhawks program coming off a national appearance this season. McKenzie Hecht, Maya Gartin and Gracee Funderberg of Princeton were sophomores for the Skyhawks.