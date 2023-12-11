Volleyball: PC’s Maggie Richetta signs with Sauk Valley

Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta (front center) signs to play volleyball for Sauk Valley College. She was joined at her signing by (front) her parents, Mike and Melissa Richetta; and (back) PC head coach Amy Bell, her bother, Stevie, Sauk Valley coach Jay Howell, and PC assistant coach Shannon Jenkins. Richetta was named as the Tri-County Conference and NewsTribune Player of the Year. (Photo provided by PCHS)

Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta will continue her volleyball career at Sauk Valley College.

The NewsTribune and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year recently signed with the Skyhawlks at PCHS

She was second in the area in kills (3.4 per set) and blocks (0.9), third in digs (4.7) and tied for seventh in aces (0.6 ), leading the Panthers to 23 wins and a regional final appearance.

Richetta will join a Skyhawks program coming off a national appearance this season. McKenzie Hecht, Maya Gartin and Gracee Funderberg of Princeton were sophomores for the Skyhawks.