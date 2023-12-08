St. Bede girls basketball tops Henry: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 49, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 29: Ali Bosnich scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Ella Hermes had 11 points for St. Bede, while Lili McClain added eight points.

Hall 35, Newman 26: Kennedy Wozniak scored 12 points to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.

McKenna Christiansen had eight points for Hall (4-4, 2-1 TRC East), while Ella Sterling added eight points.

Putnam County 50, Dwight 22: Ava Hatton had 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Maggie Richetta had 16 points and six rebounds for PC (9-2), while Gabby Doyle contributed eighth points, four assists and four steals.

Princeton 54, Mendota 24: The Tigresses cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Grace Wasmer had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.

Earlville 35, Hiawatha 26: Madyson Olson had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Kirkland.

Ryleigh Dixon added six points and six rebounds.

LeRoy 65, Fieldcrest 54: Kaitlin White scored 16 points as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Macy Gochanour had 13 points for Fieldcrest (6-3, 0-2 HOIC), while Pru Mangen contributed nine points.

Kewanee 51, Bureau Valley 45 (OT): Taylor Neuhalfen scored 15 points as the Storm came up short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Manlius.

WRESTLING

Princeton 66, Stillman Valley 18: The Tigers recorded 10 pins in a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Augustus Swanson (106 pounds), Jaydon Cook (120), Kaydin Gibson (132), Ace Christiansen (138), Abram Longeville (150), Preston Arkels (157), Casey Etheridge (165), Graysen Rockey (175), Ian Morris (215) and Cade Odell (285) had pins for Princeton.

At Taylor Ridge: Mendota went 1-1 in a triangular at Rockridge, beating West Carroll 30-24 and losing to the host Rockets 54-24.

Against West Carroll, Angil Serrano won by pin in 2:11 at 285 pounds.

The Trojans got pins from Serrano (285) in 50 seconds, Payton Gagliardo (190) in 24 seconds and Gavin Evans (144) in 1:25.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,177, Sycamore 3,104: Aaron Siebert rolled a 650 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory on the road.

Aiden McCray bowled a 606 series for L-P, while Zach Quick added a 553 series.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru 53, Sterling 36: Jonathan Neu won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to help the Cavaliers to a victory in La Salle.

Neu won the 50-yard freestyle (23.58 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (51.8 seconds). He swam with Brian Lowery, Caleb Strand and Tucker Ditchfield to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.83) and teamed with Brian Lowery, Vince Wargo and Bo Weitl to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.16).

The foursome of Weitl, Strand, Wargo and Ditchfield won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.73.

Strand won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.36, Weitl claimed the 100 backstroke in 59.89 seconds and Ditchfield took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.97.