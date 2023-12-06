Fieldcrest wins pool at Colmone Classic: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Spring Valley: Brady Ruestman scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Tuesday to lead Fieldcrest to a 64-52 victory over Putnam County in pool play at the Colmone Classic at Hall.

Jozia Johnson had 12 points, while Eddie Lorton contributed 11 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Knights, who won the Gray Pool with a 2-0 record.

Bryce Smith scored 13 points and Owen Saepharn added 12 points for the Panthers, who finished 0-2 in the pool.

Also Tuesday, Rock Falls beat the host Red Devils 72-30 to win the Red Pool at 2-0. Payton Dye scored 14 points for Hall, which finished 1-1 in the pool.

Pontiac beat Stillman Valley 77-41 to finish 1-1 in the White Pool.

On Wednesday, Mendota will face Stillman Valley at 5:30 p.m. and will win the White Pool with a victory, while La Salle-Peru will play Marquette at 7 p.m. with the winner claiming the Black Pool.

Earlville 64, Newark 40: Ryan Browder scored 21 points to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Newark.

Adam Waite had 14 points for Earlville (6-0, 2-0 LTC), while Griffin Cook contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Trenton Fruit added 10 points.

Serena 72, DePue 39: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, LaMoille 38: The Lions fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.

BOYS SWIMMING

At Peru: The La Salle-Peru co-op split a season-opening triangular at the Illinois Valley YMCA, beating Pontiac 72-19 and losing to Washington 73-20.

Chris Lowery won the 50-yard freestyle (23.89 seconds) and finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.09).

Lowery swam with Bo Weitl, Brian Lowery and Jonathan Neu to place second in the 2090 medley relay (1:47.24) and teamed with Neu, Brian Lowery and Caleb Strand to finish runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.5).

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru 3,326, Sycamore 2,354: Kaitlyn Miller rolled a 592 series with a 256 high game to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Makenzie Hamilton bowled a 579 series with L-P, while Anna Ricci added a 573 series with a 253 high game as the Cavs moved to 4-0 overall in duals and 3-0 in the conference.

WRESTLING

Princeton 81, Putnam County-Hall 0: The Tigers rolled to a victory, finishing just three points shy of a perfect match.

Princeton recorded a fall or forfeit in 12 of 14 weight classes with the two exceptions being a technical fall and a major decision.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 44, Rock Falls 31: Camryn Driscoll scored 18 points and had three steals to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Keighley Davis had 16 points, five steals and four rebounds for Princeton.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 63, Earlville 39: Madyson Olson had 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.