Earlville’s Ryan Browder nets 1,000th point in win over IC :NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 59, Indian Creek 40: Ryan Browder scored 17 points, including his 1,000th of his career, to help the Red Raiders open the Little Ten Conference season with a victory in Earlville on Friday.

Griffin Cook led Earlville (5-0, 1-0) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Sycamore 57, La Salle-Peru 53: The Cavaliers fell in their Interstate 8 Conference opener to the Spartans at Sycamore.

Seneca 74, St. Bede 48: The Bruins fell behind 39-24 at halftime in the Tri-County Conference loss to the Fighting Irish in Seneca.

Mason Ross scored 11 points to led St. Bede (1-4, 0-1), while Halden Hueneburg had eight.

Illinois Valley Central 54, Princeton 46: The Tigers fell just short to the host Grey Ghosts in Chillicothe.

DePue 70, LaMoille 49: The Little Giants topped the Lions in each team’s Little Ten Conference opener in DePue.

Tyler Billhorn had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead LaMoille, while Brayden Klein added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Fieldcrest 65, Olympia 34: Jozia Johnson had 15 points for the Knights, which led 15-2 after one quarter, 38-9 at halftime and 54-21 after three in their season opener in Minonk.

Fieldcrest (1-0) also received 12 points from Brady Ruestman, 11 from Koltin Kearfott, nine from Ed Lorton and eight from Connor Reichman.