L-P girls bowling opens with win: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

GIRLS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 2,970, Kaneland 2,285: Makenzie Hamilton bowled a 556 series as the Cavaliers opened the season with an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Olivia Weber rolled a 547 series for L-P, while Leah Ricci contributed a 495 series.
St. Bede 2,499, Morris 1,983: Aubree Acuncius rolled a 537 series to lead the Bruins to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Maddy Fabish bowled a 453 series for St. Bede, while Amy Tran added a 418 series.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Salle-Peru 59, Rockford Christian 33: Bailey Pode scored 15 points to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Addie Duttlinger scored 13 points, Kaylee Abens had nine points and Jasmine Garman contributed 10 rebounds for L-P.
Putnam County 36, Midland 21: Maggie Richetta scored 20 points as the Panthers picked up a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Ava Hatton added nine points for PC (6-1).
Princeton 60, Sandwich 34: Three Tigresses scored in double figures as they cruised to a nonconference victory in Princeton.
Camryn Driscoll scored 16 points and had three steals, Keighley Davis had 15 points and six steals and Miyah Fox contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.
Bureau Valley 63, Mendota 37: The Storm led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Kate Salisbury scored 23 points for Bureau Valley (4-2, 1-0 TRC East).
Grace Wasmer had seven points for Mendota.
Fieldcrest 61, IVC 42: Kaitlin White scored 18 points as the Knights earned a nonconference victory in Chillicothe.
Terilynn Timmerman had 14 points for Fieldcrest (610), while Macy Gochanour added 13 points.
Seneca 49, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 34: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 72, Joliet 67: Wade Sims made 4-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Joliet.
Roderick Watson-Pearcey had 17 points and seven rebounds for IVCC, while Trysten Riddle contributed 10 points.
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,231, Streator 2,630: Landon Bauer rolled a 709 series to help the Trojans to a victory at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.
Paxton Bauer had a 546 series for Mendota, while Kooper Novak contributed a 521 series.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 38, LaMoille 31: Brayden Klein had 17 points and four steals as the Lions fell in a nonconference game in Hebron.
Eddie Fry added six points, eight rebounds and four steals for LaMoille.